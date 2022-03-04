Scott County has turned a little more red over the past year with an increase in the number of Republican voters, according to voter statistics released by the Scott County Clerk and provided by the Secretary of State.
Although the state has been actively purging voter rolls of inactive, deceased or voters who may have moved out of state, the number of registered voters in Scott County has increased over the past 12 months to 45,269, according to February 2022 numbers. That number is up from 44,992 about a year ago, for an increase of 277 voters.
The Republican Party has been the biggest beneficiary, gaining 318 registered voters or 22,237 compared to 21,919 a year ago. Democrats lost 119 to drop to 18,777 voters from 18,896 in February 2021. Voters registering as “other” increased by 38 to 2,212, independents gained 31 voters to 1,758 and Libertarians gained nine to 245.
Woman voters increased by 167 to 23,500, while male voters increased by 108 to 21,769.
As expected, most voting precincts leaned Republican, although the Fifth Magistrate District which includes the Peninsula subdivision, Ed Davis, Georgetown College and the Stables subdivision leaned heavily Democrat with 2,288 registered Democrat voters, compared to 1,617 GOP voters. The Ed Davis area more than double the number of Democrat voters with 554, compared to 228 registered as Republicans. That district has 4,393 registered voters.
The Fourth Magistrate District is the greatest Republican area with 4,703 registered voters, compared to 3,358 registered as Democrat. The Cherry Blossom area is the county’s most heavy Republican area with 1,581 voters registered as Republican, but because of its size that area also includes the county’s greatest number of voters registered as Democrat with 915. That district also includes the greatest number of voters registered as Other with 427, Independent with 347 and Libertarian with 48.
The voter breakdown for each voter district is as follows, but does not include all designations, such as Green, Reform and Socialist because in many districts the numbers are small or nonexistent:
—First Magistrate District, which includes Porter, Sadieville, Stonehedge, Mallard Point, Moonlake, Eagle Creek, Falls Creek and Pavilion: 2431, Democrats; 3650, Republicans: 318, Other; 241, Independent; and 33, Libertarian.
—Second Magistrate District, which includes Colony, West Stamping Ground, East Stamping Ground, Cardinal Drive, North Stamping Ground and Derby Estates: Democrats, 2526; Republicans, 2798; Other, 290; Independent, 188; Libertarian, 24.
—Third Magistrate District, which includes Galloway, Ironworks, Lancelot, West Cane Run, Fishers Mill and East Cane Run: Democrats, 2751; Republicans, 3645; Other, 330; Independent, 313; Libertarian, 44.
—Fourth Magistrate District, which includes Oxford, Cherry Blossom, Newtown, Rocky Creek, Leesburg and Elkhorn Green; Democrats, 2258; Republicans, 4703; Other, 427; Independent, 347 and Libertarian, 48.
—Fifth Magistrate District, which includes Peninsula, Courthouse, Ed Davis, Georgetown College, Old Mill and the Stables; Democrats, 2288; Republicans, 1617; Other, 258; Independent, 194 and Libertarian, 31.
—Sixth Magistrate District, which includes Royal Spring, Rucker, Indian Hills, Bradshaw, McClelland Springs, Copperfield, Indian Acres: Democrats, 3,164; Republicans, 3435; Other, 319; Independent, 268 and Libertarian, 38.
—Seventh Magistrate District, which includes Suffoletta, Southpoint, Marketplace, Lemons Mill, Hambrick Place, Old Depot: Democrats, 2320; Republicans, 2389; Other, 270; Independent, 208 and Libertarian, 27.
