Election Day is less than two months away and details for Scott County voters are being finalized, said County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.
“It will be very similar to the primary,” Johnson said.
Voters who have health concerns or who wish to use mail-in ballots may do so by going to govote.ky.com and request an absentee ballot. The ballots will be mailed out soon, and despite some fraud concerns about mail-in ballots, Johnson said there are procedures in place to protect the integrity of the ballot.
There will be three weeks for voters to vote in-person early, starting Oct. 13, she said. Voting will be held at the Scott County Public Library from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday -Friday and from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17, 24 and 31. Those hours may change, depending upon turnout.
“We wanted a public facility that would be available those three weeks, and obviously the schools might not be available,” Johnson said. “The library is centrally located, has adequate parking and a large room available for social distancing.
“We have been warmly welcomed by the library, so we believe this is a good fit.”
On Election Day, schools will be available and Scott County voters will have eight locations to choose from to vote, she said. Those eight locations are: Northern Elementary School, Southern Elementary School, Eastern Elementary School, Western Elementary School, Anne Mason Elementary School, Stamping Ground Elementary School, Royal Spring Middle School and the Scott County Public Library.
“We tried to choose voting locations where they are accessible and strategically placed,” Johnson said. “We feel these locations will meet the needs of our voters.”
Votes can be cast at any of the locations, to make it more convenient, she said.
There are some challenges with this election, Johnson said.
“It is much more of a challenge to bring in poll workers,” she said. “We are also working with 25 different versions of the ballot, depending upon where you live, so training is important. We have to be very diligent.
“This election will be much more complicated than the primary.”
Anyone with questions about voting should call the Scott County Clerk’s Office at 502-863-7875 and press 5. Two other numbers will soon be activated to help voters: 502-603-1047 and 502-603-1523.
