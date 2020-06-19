Scott County’s in-person voting at Anne Mason Elementary School for the June 23 primary has been steady, said Amber Hoffman, elections coordinator for the Scott County Clerk’s Office.
“We’d like to have more people voting in person,” Hoffman said. “But it has been steady. There has never been a line, though.”
Through Thursday morning, some 960 people have voted at Anne Mason Elementary at the intersection of Champion Way/Long Lick Pike and U.S. 25, she said.
In-person voting will continue through primary day on Tuesday. Hours for Friday, June 19, and Monday, June 22, will be 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. The voting booths will also be open on Saturday, June 20, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Anne Mason Elementary will be the site for all voters regardless of voting precincts. However, on primary day, Tuesday, June 23, booths will open at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. at Anne Mason Elementary, but booths will also be set up at Royal Spring Middle School, and voting location will be designated by the last name, she said.
“Everything is going well,” Hoffman said.
Through Thursday, a record 11,289 requests for mail-in ballots were received from Scott County voters with some 4,871 returned. Voters must have their mail-in ballots postmarked June 23rd or the ballots can be delivered to a dropbox at the Scott County Clerk’s Office in the Courthouse by 4:30 p.m. primary day or at the Anne Mason Elementary School dropbox by 6 p.m. primary day, June 23.
“The number of mail-in ballots has definitely been a record,” Hoffman said.
In-person voters are asked to wear a mask. Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week his administration will be providing personal protective equipment, or PPE, to keep voters and poll workers safe during the primary election. The Kentucky Board of Elections asked the governor to help provide PPE.
The governor is providing 5,000 masks, 4,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 5,800 face shield and 20,000 gloves, which will be distributed to all 120 counties for those who may wish to vote in person.
Some voters requesting mail-in ballots may notice an inaccurate middle initial on their ballot. All ballots were printed by a state-approved firm which required a middle initial and in some cases the last letter of the voter’s middle initial printed instead of the first initial of the last name.
“We have had a few questions about that,” Hoffman said. “That has been corrected. Just sign your usual signature. The ballot will not be invalidated because of the middle initial.”
