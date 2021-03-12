STAMPING GROUND — Erica Wachter and her family have been crafting soap for the last four years using goat milk.
It all started with her daughter, Olivia showing goats through 4-H, Wachter said.
“We decided that we wanted to have goats that we could have a purpose and keep on our property,” she said. “So, we decided to get a couple of milk goats.”
The Wachters’ call themselves ‘fair-weather milkers,’ so the majority of milking is done in the summer and what isn’t used for feeding or soap making is kept in a freezer for year-round crafting, Erica said.
“If (the goat) is a really good milker, she can produce up to a gallon (of milk) a day,” she said. “If we milked year-round, we would be drowning in milk.”
To craft bars of soap it takes lye, water, milk and oils, Erica said. Those are mixed together; the mix hardens into a loaf; then it is poured into a mold for 24 hours. After that, the soap is cut into individual bars and cured for three to four weeks.
“I would say that 75 percent of (the milk) goes directly into (making) the soap,” she said. “Then the other is for the feeding.”
A batch of soap can be made in about two hours, Erica said.
Through crafting various soaps, Erica has learned new ways to connect through agriculture.
“I grew up in town,” she said. “I was raised in Georgetown—lived in Georgetown all my life—and I moved out to the country.
“The biggest thing I have learned through all of this is that people want to connect in some way to agriculture and so they always think that agriculture is if you have cows or horses. So, this is a different aspect of agriculture that people can become involved in. And it is important to agriculture.”
Perseverance is something that Erica has also taken away from the experience of soap-making.
“There are just so many things you can do with the soap,” she said.
Soap can be crafted with different molds and colors.
“It’s a whole world out there that people don’t realize with soap,” Erica said.
There is a variety of soaps that the Wachters’ have crafted together, even venturing into lotion. But, for Erica, there is one type of soap that stands out. The shave bar.
“It’s just like a bar—it looks like a bar of soap—but it has certain oils in it that make it lather a little bit more than a regular bar,” she said. “And so, a lot of people like to use it to shave with.”
Olivia and Erica’s husband, Jason have been a big part of the soap making process, Erica said.
“My daughter is very heavily into it,” she said. “We went on this venture together. We wanted to do something together.”
Olivia has her hands in several aspects of the process, including, milking, wrapping and marketing the soap. Erica considers the business a partnership between her and her daughter. Jason, who is with the department of agriculture, also helps with milking the goats.
Wachters’ soap may be found in downtown shops in Georgetown or during Evans Orchard seasonal times. Erica said she has strictly sold soap via word-of-mouth.
Every year, Erica has been able to grow and learn new things to build the business, but also keep it small, she said.
“I have people that place orders just strictly by word-of-mouth,” Erica said. “I don’t have a website. I don’t have a Facebook page. But I sell out of every bar that I make.”
