Principal Jennifer Walrod reads a book to a class at Scott County Preschool.

 News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins

Jennifer Walrod was born in Madison, Wisconsin, but her journey in life eventually led her to Scott County, where she has raised two children. Today, you will see her lending a hand in the raising of other children, working as the principal and coordinator for Scott County Preschool. 

Walrod said her father was an officer in the United States Marine Corps, allowing her family to live in multiple other states. She added she came to Louisville after her father retired, and he began working for LG&E as an electrical engineer. 

