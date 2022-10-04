Jennifer Walrod was born in Madison, Wisconsin, but her journey in life eventually led her to Scott County, where she has raised two children. Today, you will see her lending a hand in the raising of other children, working as the principal and coordinator for Scott County Preschool.
Walrod said her father was an officer in the United States Marine Corps, allowing her family to live in multiple other states. She added she came to Louisville after her father retired, and he began working for LG&E as an electrical engineer.
“I graduated from Ballard High School and then got my undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky. After college, I met and married my ex-husband, who was from Georgetown,” she said. “I have lived here ever since and raised my two children, Janie and Hunter.”
Walrod said she began working for Scott County Schools in 2003 with a federal grant program for family literacy called “Even Start.” She later transferred to teach for the preschool program in the school district.
“Scott County Preschool is a state-funded (public) preschool for children who live in Scott County that are three and four years old. Three-year-old children must qualify by a developmental delay or disability. Four-year-old children can qualify by developmental delay/disability or by family size and income level.
“Families living at or below 160 percent of poverty will qualify. We conduct free screenings for all three- and four-year-old children, two to three times yearly. Students enrolled in Scott County Preschool engage in activities that support social/emotional, adaptive, motor, cognitive and language skills. Our philosophy is that all students can grow and learn at their own pace. We promote learning through play within their natural environment. We believe that in partnership with families and the community our students will become lifelong learners,” she said.
For anyone visiting Georgetown, Walrod said they need to take a walk downtown and explore the shops and restaurants. She added that she enjoys sitting on the patio at Slainte Public House, also known as The Pub.
“They have a delicious menu, spirits and a really relaxed atmosphere. It’s a great place to unwind and enjoy dinner. They also have live music on the back patio often,” she said. “Another favorite is Tres Amigos, where you can enjoy some great Mexican food, but my absolute favorite would be Tacos El Charro or what I call “the taco truck.” I love their quesadilla and my husband enjoys their steak tacos. We even had them at our wedding!”
Walrod said if there was one thing she would change or improve in the county, it would be working with locals and officials to consider ways to preserve green space.
“Since I have lived here, Scott County has grown tremendously. I am all for growth but want to make sure we preserve green space at the same time,” she said.
Walrod also said she thinks it would be fun to have another bowling alley in the community because it is fun for everyone at any age.
Although parents and school district staff have grown to know and appreciate Walrod, she said they may not know that she was a dancer when she was younger.
“[I] still love to dance today, and I love to be creative. When I find the time, I love to paint and draw,” she said.
Walrod added her favorite part of her job is watching students and staff grow and develop each day. She said watching students get excited about what they have learned is the most rewarding experience for her.
“Probably the thing that most people don’t know about Scott County Preschool and my job is that we enroll children all year long. When they qualify, we put them into a classroom because preschool in the state of Kentucky was designed to be an early intervention. The goal is to provide opportunities for these children to participate in a classroom where they will learn to follow directions, participate in activities with peers and be curious about the world around them. We are building the foundation for them to become lifelong learners, who will be successful in school and in life,” she said.