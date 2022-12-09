ward

Ward Hall volunteer Linda Glass helps decorate for the holiday season. Ward Hall and Garden Club volunteers spruced up the mantles, piano and other areas of the Greek Revival mansion for the upcoming holiday tours.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Ward Hall is open for candlelight tours this weekend and next. 

Ward Hall and Garden Club volunteers spent the last few weeks decorating the Greek Revival Mansion that sits just off of US 460 going toward Frankfort.

