Ward Hall is open for candlelight tours this weekend and next.
Ward Hall and Garden Club volunteers spent the last few weeks decorating the Greek Revival Mansion that sits just off of US 460 going toward Frankfort.
The estate is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11, and again Dec. 15 through 18.
April Plumlee is a Garden Club member and has spent time maintaining the gardens outside, but this is her first time decorating for the holidays, she said.
“To me, it meant a lot to get the privilege to come (decorate), because I was raised on a Christmas Tree farm in Southern Indiana,” Plumlee said. “I moved to Kentucky with my husband 12 years ago, and since then, I have not gotten to play with all the live greenery like I have got to today. So it has been bittersweet.
“It makes me think of my home days of having four live trees in my home and to get to see the thrill of people’s faces when they come here and how beautiful it is, and how it is done by volunteers.”
Volunteers decorated mantles, tables, pianos and trees that are featured prominently throughout the Ward home.
“I think (Ward Hall) is a jewel that is kind of hidden,” Plumlee said. “A lot of people don’t realize that it is here, but by being 12 years (in) Kentucky, anytime I have guests, if we can get them here on weekends that it is open, we bring them. It’s a treasure box here.”
During the tours, those on the grounds are dressed in proper period attire: top hats, tail coats, and victorian hoop dresses.
“Their outfits are just breathtaking,” Plumlee said. “That makes it come to life more for you.”
Holiday tours have been given out at Ward Hall since 2004. Linda Glass was chair of the decorating committee then.
“Because it is here, I think, often you’ll hear people say, ‘I’ve been around this place for 10 years and I just can’t believe that I’ve never been in before,’” Glass said. “So, the more years we do it, the more opportunities local people have to come (visit).”
Ron Bryant is the president of the Ward Hard Preservation Foundation, as well as a well known Kentucky historian.
“Each year, it has grown more and more, and more,” said Bryant. “In fact, every Christmas, we try to just add a little more to (the tour), because people like to see different things.”
Each Christmas tree in the mansion represents an era of history, he said. The tall tree that sits in the center of the main floor represents the oldest custom.
“It is a live tree,” Bryant said. “That was the old Germanic custom of bringing in evergreen in the dead winter…that was a pagan custom. But, then, when Christianity started, of course, they adopted it.”
Trees represent from the beginning to the modern era, he said.
Trees include: Victorian, Regency era, Kentucky Cedar, Aluminum and more.
“We have been fortunate to have formal florists actually come out and do things,” Bryant said. “We’ve had an artist that has come to and actually done some things Christmas wise.”
This is the first year Ward Hall has entered the annual Christmas parade, he said. The theme for Ward Hall’s sleigh is “One Horse Open Sleigh.” Artist Anne, and her husband Patrick Parker, helped restore the sleigh to be featured, which won the parade’s “Jingle All the Way” award.
This year the tour will feature a Christmas ball with dancers from the Ward Hall Historic Dance Society.
Restorations have continued on the mansion, including shutters, and the portico is beginning to be restored.
“We will continue with restoration what we can on the inside during the winter, and we will start again on the outside in the spring and go through the fall again,” Bryant said.