Work on Ward Hall continues, but there are a couple projects that will reach completion near the end of the year.
Over the winter, volunteers have been restoring floors, working on the grand hall, and painting.
Anne Parker, an artist, has painted the servants quarters floor to match an 1850’s style pattern, as well as worked to restore the grand hall to its original colors.
A paint analysis was conducted some time ago by people in Washington, D.C., said Ron Bryant, president of the Ward Hall Historic Preservation Foundation.
“We found out that the walls, which have been redone, were painted this shade of lilac, said Bryant. “That was their favorite color evidently, was lilac.”
Restorations are meant to reflect back to the time when the Ward family owned the home as a summer house in the mid-1800s.
“This goes back to the very beginning of the house,” he said. “Today’s view of it looks a little bit garish, but they liked things like that then.
“They were doing the gold leafing; very, very colorful things along the egg and dart. The dentil work is gold. ... The paint colors are the colors that were put here by the Wards. We have been very, very careful about making sure they are the authentic colors.”
Ceiling medallions have also been restored.
Parker has a background in history and art, she said.
“I spent all winter going through and trying to replicate the colors as closely as possible,” Parker said. “When it is done it is going to be ... really amazing.”
Parker and Bryant are planning for the grand hall to be finished near the end of the year.
“We’re hoping that the grand hall can make its great appearance by the candlelight tours and by Christmas,” Parker said. “That’ll be the perfect time to showcase.”
Parker first had to mix craft paints to find the perfect match of color, she said.
“We lost the vividness of those colors with time,” Parker said. “But, we did know what hue we were working with. So, I just started mixing and putting in paint colors and trying to make them all blend together.”
Through this, Parker is looking to bring back the spirit of Ward Hall, she said.
“I’m hoping we get more community support over this,” Parker said. “I’m hoping we’re preserving a moment of history that can be appreciated by the community more. More involvement. ... Just, people getting a sense of the true history of Ward Hall.”
