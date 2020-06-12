Ward Hall will not reopen this weekend as previously scheduled.
As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased in recent days, Ward Hall’s directors have decided against reopening June 13.
The Greek Revival antebellum plantation has been closed due to the pandemic shutdown. The mansion’s directors hope to return to its typical schedule opening the Saturday and Sunday on the first and second weekend each month from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and holidays in July but the final decision remains uncertain. If possible, the mansion is expected to follow the same schedule the remainder of the year.
The mansion is a non-profit and all contributions are tax deductible. Price is $7 for adults; $5 for 12-18 years of age. Children under 12 are admitted free.
Social distancing will be observed and wearing masks is strongly encouraged.
Ward Hall is located at 1782 Frankfort Road.
Ward Hall was completed in 1857 and is considered one of the nation’s finest Greek Revival-style mansions.
Tours are available by appointment and for special events. For more information call 859-396-4257 or visit the website at http://www.wardhall.net.
