Scott County Fire Department has a new chief in John Ward.
After a screening of applicants and a unanimous search committee recommendation, the Scott County Fiscal Court voted to make Ward the new permanent full-time fire chief effective Friday morning.
Ward has been serving as interim fire chief since April 12 of this year after it was announced that Chief Mike Fuller would be retiring in August. Ward previously served as fire chief of the Georgetown Fire Department from September 2014 to August 2019.
“I feel very honored and blessed to be chosen for this,” Ward said. “I know there’s a lot of highly qualified people out there and for me to have this opportunity, I’m very humbled by it and very excited about it. I would like to thank the judge and magistrates that expressed confidence in me by voting to appoint me for the permanent spot and look forward to serving the people of Scott County.”
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the decision came down to Ward’s unique experience.
“He brings so much experience,” Covington said. “His professionalism and his knowledge of our community, that’s what set him apart as the best candidate for the position. He had many years of experience as chief in Georgetown and over 20 years in total in the fire service industry. But it was knowing our community and what we need that set him apart as a candidate. I think John will do a fantastic job.”
The passion for the fire services industry is something that Ward said has been with him his entire life.
“When I retired in ‘19 from Georgetown, I thought my time in the fire service industry was done and I was going to move on in a different direction in my life as far as work,” Ward said. “Now, here I am back in fire service. It’s something I’ve loved since day one. When I retired in ‘19, it was like part of me I felt like was gone.”
But to make the role even more special, Ward is able to serve his home community.
“I consider myself a servant,” he said. “The fire service enables me to be able to serve the community that I live in. I’ve been a part of this community my entire life. It’s just another way I can give back to the community. That’s what’s been engrained in me.”
Ward said he looks forward to seeing the department continue to grow along with the community and utilizing technological advances in order to better service the community.
“I think we always should be looking at ways that we can enhance our service,” Ward said. “Some people hear the word ‘change’ and they get kind of leery or scared, but I look at change and it doesn’t scare me. Change sometimes makes things better. I want us to be forward-thinking, improve service, use new technology out there that can help us do our job safer and to always be out there looking for ways that we can improve. I want to see us as a department continue to grow. I want to see the department grow the way the county’s growing.”
The committee recommendation was to pay Ward an $85,000 annual salary effective June 14, but as of July 1 that rate will be adjusted to $90,000 annually. This is because of approved pay increases for SCFD at Friday morning’s fiscal court meeting.
Former chief Fuller will remain on staff until Aug. 1, 2021. Covington said he assisted with the transition and will remain on until August in order to work on a project regarding upgrades of hydrants and water lines in the county.
