Jenna Ward, a Scott County High School and University of Kentucky graduate, has recently been named one of Central Kentucky’s “Remarkable Women,” according to Fox56.
Ward received the award last week and she was awarded $1,000. She wants to use the money to give her students free workshops and summer camps.
While at a dance competition as a teenager Ward saw a group of special-needs students perform. After that she knew she wanted to start a free-of-charge dance class for those students.
“She knows dance is a special gift, and she wanted to share it with those kids,” said Ashley Rickman, Ward’s former dance teacher.
A Chance to Dance, a 501c3 nonprofit, has now been going on for almost 10 years, with Ward most recently moving her studio to Georgetown.
“Remarkable Women” is a part of a nationwide Nester Media initiative, Fox56 said.
Ward will represent Central Kentucky in the national competition.