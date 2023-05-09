Tim Ward tossed and turned relentlessly through the nights leading up to his debut as part owner of a Kentucky Derby horse.
Even when sleep wasn’t elusive, the Louisville native and Georgetown resident consistently awakened with his mind in a counterclockwise sprint.
“I’m thinking, ‘I’m in the Kentucky Derby, man. This is crazy.’ Four or five nights I have woken up, little bit of a cold sweat, but I had the same dream of the Kentucky Derby,” Ward said Sunday afternoon. “The dream was I’m watching. I’m looking way down the line. They’re coming around the last turn, and here comes Mage. It was the same dream, and that was as far as it went.”
Ward paused to collect his thoughts. Not for dramatic effect, since millions of equine enthusiasts around the world already are witnesses.
“I told ‘em (Saturday), I know how the dream ends now,” he said. “When he was coming down the stretch, obviously I was going crazy, jumping up and down, but I know we’re gonna win this. It’s the weirdest feeling I’ve ever had.”
Mage, a 15-1 shot with jockey Javier Castellano aboard, charged from deep in the field in the final quarter-mile to win horse racing’s crown jewel at Churchill Downs.
It punctuated a four-month whirlwind journey for Ward, a Scott County High School assistant football coach who has celebrated his first three years of retirement from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky by dipping his toes in the vast, unpredictable pool of thoroughbred ownership.
“This past week is difficult to describe. Once in a lifetime, I guess,” Ward said.
Like so many who grow up in the Louisville metropolitan area or along the Interstate 64 corridor, Ward was smitten with the majestic animals that are never far from our line of vision.
“I retired from Toyota in January 2020. When I was in college, I was a business major, but I spent time over in the veterinary library studying horses,” Ward said. “I liked learning how to bet ‘em. Being from Louisville, I grew up on Keeneland and Churchill Downs. Once you get married and start to have kids, you don’t have that type of disposable income to go out and bet and have a day at the races. So it’s been on the back burner.”
With ample time suddenly on his hands and perhaps a few more dollars available to buttress his bucket list, Ward looked into ownership options.
He discovered a unique program that touts itself as a way for the common man to break into the so-called sport of kings.
“I got some communication going with a very nice farm, WinStar Farm. They’re providing an opportunity. If you want to learn about horse racing and owning horses, here’s how you can do it,” Ward said. “So I looked at it and thought the return on investment, I’m not sure.”
Ward ultimately was won over by the concept of Commonwealth Markets, a microshare investment company founded by Chase Chamberlin and Brian Doxtator. Through the use of an app and for as little as $50 per share, casual fans may purchase a stake in world-class racehorses.
Three prior forays produced a handful of triumphs but also reinforced for Ward what an inexact science it is.
“One won a race but didn’t have what it takes. Ended up selling him. Another one got hurt. The third one, it ends up she got hurt. I had winners, but you’re not talking about big time,” Ward said. “Then they said, ‘Hey, you interested? We’re gonna offer up. There’s this horse, Mage.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ll take a chance on him.’”
The chestnut’s journey left the starting gate when he ran in the Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28 in Florida. Ward was attending to his ailing mother at the time and couldn’t make the trip.
“You think, well, he must be something special, ‘cause they’re running him. You don’t want to embarrass yourself on Pegasus Day,” Ward said. “He went off at 11-1, wasn’t the favorite, and he looked like a champion. And all of a sudden, out of the corner of their mouth, people are whispering, ‘Is he a Derby horse?’”
Ward’s sister relieved him of the duties on the home front and encouraged him to follow Mage to the Fountain of Youth Stakes in early March.
“At this point this is the first time I’m living the life of a jet-setter. Flew in on the day of the race, went to the race. It’s a big step up to go from just a maiden win to a Grade 2 race. We knew it was a big one, but we felt like he was capable,” Ward said. “It was the Derby Trail, where they actually award points to get in to the Kentucky Derby. He showed his greenness that race. He broke bad, so he got out wide. He bumped four or five times.”
Two minutes of highs and lows left Ward thinking the weekend junket might have been the beginning and end of his Derby dream. He was surprised to hear a much more optimistic take from his stablemates.
“I’m feeling a little bit down, and everybody’s telling me, ‘Man, did you see him? He didn’t give up. He ran hard. He’s a good horse,” Ward said. “Well, that makes you feel good.”
In hopes that Mage’s next trial might be his own backyard, Ward purchased a stack of tickets to the Toyota Bluegrass Stakes at Keeneland.
The horse and his committed co-owner wound up again in the land of palm trees, instead, at the Florida Derby.
“He broke slow, but on the far turn between turns three and four, he passed the whole field. He’s ahead of Forte. He’s ahead of Cyclone Mischief, and you think he’s gonna win the thing,” Ward said. “And then the last 10 yards, Forte ends up passing him. Your emotions are like, ‘Aw, man, we didn’t win,’ and everybody around me is patting me on the back, saying, ‘Hey, you got second!’ And honestly speaking, going into that race my goals were a third place or second should get him enough Derby points to qualify.”
Reality set in when a lifelong friend advised Ward to call his wife, Marcie, and tell her to buy a new dress. Team Mage was headed to the Kentucky Derby.
The same pal counseled Ward to embrace the entire experience.
“He told me something that stuck with me the whole time. ‘Don’t forget this is the Kentucky Derby. This probably won’t happen again in your life. Take advantage of everything,’” Ward said. “So I spent all week getting up at 4 o’clock, driving into Louisville to be on the back side and watch the horse just walk around, jog out on the track. Went up to Millionaires Row on Monday and had breakfast and watched ‘em work.”
Ward is one of 382 shareholders in Mage, according to a post on Twitter from Chamberlin, Commonwealth’s co-founder and head of racing. The shareholders own 25 percent of the horse.
Being able to celebrate in the winner’s circle and cash whatever fraction of Mage’s $1.86 million winner’s share that affords each of them is a treat. But Ward, who has long enjoyed the rush of a healthy wager, said he is just as happy to have behind-the-scenes access that allows him to understand and handicap the horses a little better.
He also has spared no expense letting friends and family live vicariously through his sports fantasy come true.
“I can’t tell you how many times people wanted their picture with me,” Ward said. “Of course I’ve got my Mage hat on. I’m just a football kicking coach from Georgetown, Kentucky. Now I’m a horse owner, right? But everybody wanted a picture, and so that’s fun.
“I started with 24 shirts. After he was on the Derby Trail, being from Kentucky, I know you need an owner’s hat. I’m ordering more hats and sending ‘em out to people. Some black polo shirts. That’s just spreading the joy. That’s part of the fun. You don’t have to be an owner just to have a piece of the fun. I’ve really enjoyed that.”
Whether it’s the Preakness and Belmont Stakes for a shot at the Triple Crown this spring or the Breeders’ Cup in the fall, Ward said he will follow Mage wherever he runs.
He has already encouraged some of his closest friends to keep their schedules open and be able to fly out at a moment’s notice.
“It was more than two minutes for me,” Ward said. “It was an experience that I’ll never forget. And it’s still going.”