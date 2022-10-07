With unknown questions of war looming, three children, Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby), are sent off to the English countryside. There, they meet a young American soldier named Abe (KJ Aikens). Together, they help him get back on his feet and back home.
This is the story of “The Railway Children,” a.k.a. “The Railway Children Return,” directed by Morgan Matthews.
I walked into this movie completely blind, with the exception of a brief description at the Newport AMC ticket kiosk.
It had been years since seeing a movie there. The last I remember was with my family after a trip to Johnny Rockets (which is, unfortunately, not there anymore).
Anyway... “The Railway Children” is well worth a watch.
As a wartime family drama, the action and comedic aspects are well balanced, all while addressing issues of racism within the American Military in 1944, and a brief mention of women’s rights.
Watching the children bond and build their relationship with Abe (Aikens) will warm your heart.
Thomas (Austin Haynes), a friend of the children who quickly becomes family, develops the most, along with Abe (Aikens), through the film as Lily (Gadsdon) and the others take him in and teach him to stand up for himself.
“The Railway Children” is a beautiful film that brings out every possible emotion.
It was just the sort of movie I was looking for without realizing it.
It shows good will win in the end.