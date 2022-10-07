With unknown questions of war looming, three children, Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby), are sent off to the English countryside. There, they meet a young American soldier named Abe (KJ Aikens). Together, they help him get back on his feet and back home. 

This is the story of “The Railway Children,” a.k.a. “The Railway Children Return,” directed by Morgan Matthews. 

