The Scott County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management will hold their waste tire collection event on Sept. 30 - Oct. 2.
The waste tires will be collected from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1. On Saturday, Oct. 2, waste tires will be collected from 8 a.m. until noon. The location is the state Dept., of Highways Garage at 815 East Main Extended, in Georgetown.
Passenger tires, with or without rims, truck tires, agriculture tires, lawn tractor tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires and gold cart tires are accepted. Not acceptable are foal-filled tires, calcium-filled tires, heavy equipment (OTR) tires, solid tires with/without pressed on rims, rubber tracks and no tire with a bead greater than 1.75 inches will be accepted.
Tire retailers, scrap/salvage yards and recycling businesses cannot participate.
Questions can be directed to the Scott County Solid Waste office at 502-863-7850.
The Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky Super Recycling Day is scheduled for Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. More details will be available closer to that date.
