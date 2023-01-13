Destry West grew up a fan of music, listening to her father’s rock cassette tapes for hours. When she was younger, her grandfather, a bluegrass musician, bought her a guitar and would take her around to shows with his band. That is where she really learned, West said.
Once she went off to college she started playing acoustically.
“Music has been my passion, and from a very young age all I wanted was for everyone to know who I was and hear my music,” she said. “Once I realized this is something that could grow, we decided we wanted a band.”
Pedestryans is a rock band with varying influences from several different genres. Band members are: Roman Fawns on guitar, Joey Stamper on drums, and Destry West as lead vocal.
Being a woman in the rock genre is empowering, West said. She takes influence from Joan Jett, Alison Mosshart, Jack White and others.
“My message to everyone is, I want to be authentic and whatever that means,” she said. “And, I want my writing to be authentic. I want us to be high energy.”
West hopes through music she is able to connect with others.
“I hope that when they listen to my music, it takes them somewhere that they want to be,” West said. “I just hope they get out of (my music) what they need. Whatever that might be at that time.”
Pedestryans may be found on all streaming platforms and to keep up with shows, follow Pedestryansofficial on social media.