Pedestryans, a local band, have music available on all streaming platforms. Members are Roman Fawns, Joey Stamper and Destry West. 

Destry West grew up a fan of music, listening to her father’s rock cassette tapes for hours. When she was younger, her grandfather, a bluegrass musician, bought her a guitar and would take her around to shows with his band. That is where she really learned, West said. 

Once she went off to college she started playing acoustically. 

