The community was able to participate in NARCAN training this past Saturday at Wayman Chapel.
“We just want people to learn to use the NARCAN to save somebody,” said Kim Jenkins.
Overdoses are happening everywhere, said Rolgard Casimir.
“Even though it may not happen in this area, we know it’s happening everywhere in Georgetown/Scott County,” Casimir said.
Jenkins said the NARCAN training classes are worth every bit in order to save someone’s life.
Willa Gentry took a NARCAN class in order to help her family because her niece had brought drugs back from a trip. Later, she said a girl around the corner from them overdosed.
“You never know,” Gentry said. “I keep it in the car cause a lot of times you might just be driving down the street and somebody (overdoses) on the street.”
Sharing these stories are important to help others realize these experiences happen in many different families, she said.
“If you don’t tell the story and use it as it’s personal to you, people will think that they are the only people that have those problems, and they are not,” Gentry said. “Different families have that same problem in their family, not realizing that, when it’s somebody in your family, you stick your head in the sand.”
During the training, the proper uses for NARCAN were presented, along with scenarios. Each participant took home a box of NARCAN, as well as instructional material.
If you witness an overdose and have NARCAN available, here are the proper steps:
• Call 9-1-1
• Lay person on their back and begin rescue breathing.
• Peel back the tab with the circle to open and remove NARCAN from box.
• Hold NARCAN with your thumb on bottom of plunger, and your first and middle fingers on either side of the nozzle.
• Tilt person’s head back; provide neck support with your hand. Gently insert nozzle into one nostril until your fingers on either side of nozzle are against the bottom of the person’s nose.
• Press plunger firmly to give NARCAN.
• Remove sprayer from nostril.
• Continue rescue breathing.
• If after two to three minutes, the person is still unresponsive with slow/no breathing, repeat steps three through eight.
• Roll person on side if they are breathing on their own. Stay with person until EMS arrives.
The above steps are from the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort Naloxone Dispensing Program.
NARCAN is meant to be stored at room temperature between 59-degrees and 77-degrees. Do not freeze NARCAN.
Common opioids include: Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Codeine, Fentanyl, Hydromorphone, Oxymorphone, Meperidine, and Methadone
For more tips and instructional material, visit www.prescribetoprevent.org.