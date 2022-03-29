Scott County is receiving mixed signals, but the county’s COVID risk is very low, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District.
The Centers of Disease Control released information late last week that Scott County was among 10 counties in Kentucky that remains at high risk. Several large media outlets picked up the story, causing confusion after the News-Graphic had reported the county was green or at low risk. In addition, several manufacturing plants, including Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, continued to require masks because it was using CDC data.
This week, TMMK went to a mask option after WEDCO alerted them to the county’s change in status.
“We are good,” Miller said. “We are green. In fact, our hospitalizations due to COVID are zero.”
The data being reported by the CDC and the governor’s office is accurate, but it is data that is weeks old, she said.
“What we are seeing is a workforce issue and the results of an antiquated, under-funded public health system,” Miller said.
At one point the number of COVID cases in Scott County was so overwhelming, the public health department did not have the manpower to keep up with the reporting. So, the focus had to shift to treating and testing individuals.
Now, the Scott County Public Health Department has five people working almost exclusively inputing data and sending it to the national CDC and the governor’s COVID task force.
“We’re still entering over 100 cases per day,” Miller said. “That’s what the CDC is seeing and what the governor is reporting.
“The system, itself, is outdated. I tell people to watch the local data because the national data is a week or more behind.”
Scott County’s current instance rate is at 5, well below what it was just a few weeks ago.
“At one point our instance rate in Scott County was 400 or 500,” Miller said. “We have come so far. We are so good.”
Most local mask requirements have been lifted or shifted to mask optional, although health officials urge people to remain diligent as another COVID variant is surging through Europe.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.