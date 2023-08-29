Some Scott County residents, especially in the Stamping Ground area, were without power for more than 20 hours as a brief but powerful storm system blew through the area early Friday evening.
The power outage included Birds Nest Stadium on Frankfort Pike where the annual Battle of the Birds between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools was scheduled. The game was postponed to Saturday night where it was delayed 45 minutes due to lightning before the game was eventually played. Scott County High School won 35-14.
“We had a few lines down and debris in roadway calls from downed trees,” said Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson. “We did have one tree fall on a car, but no injuries. For the wind, lightning and rain we had, we were relatively lucky.”
The tree that fell on a car occurred on U.S. 25.
Kentucky Utility workers were seen out as late as Sunday afternoon fixing wires that were snapped due to falling trees or limbs or other weather-related events. Spectrum/Charter also experienced multiple temporary outages during the weather event.
Despite the inconveniences, no serious injuries or damage were reported by officials.