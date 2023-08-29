crowd

Scott County’s student section turned out in all black clothing to support the Cardinals in Saturday’s game vs. Great Crossing.

 News-Graphic Photo By Ryan Minion

Some Scott County residents, especially in the Stamping Ground area, were without power for more than 20 hours as a brief but powerful storm system blew through the area early Friday evening.

The power outage included Birds Nest Stadium on Frankfort Pike where the annual Battle of the Birds between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools was scheduled. The game was postponed to Saturday night where it was delayed 45 minutes due to lightning before the game was eventually played. Scott County High School won 35-14.

Tags

Recommended for you