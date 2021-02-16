The WEDCO Health District provided some 1,400 COVID-19 vaccines this past week despite weather interruptions.
Last week, the Scott County WEDCO office learned it would have roughly 1,400 vaccines and plans were made to use 1,000 of those doses to people 70 years of age or older. Four hundred would be used as second doses for first responders and non-healthcare workers who received their first vaccine in early January.
On Friday, Scott County’s COVID-19 Clinic was held as scheduled, but due to cancellations only 900 vaccines were distributed.
“We are so passionate about depleting our COVID vaccines each week that we are opening up a walk-in clinic,” stated WEDCO’s Facebook about a Sunday clinic at the Scott County Public Library. During a four-hour period Sunday, another 500 vaccines were distributed. The priority was for people 70 years of age older, but eventually vaccines were given to anyone who may have a pre-existing condition. All vaccines were eventually distributed.
Due to weather concerns WEDCO plans to distribute no vaccines this week, but plans to start again next week once the weather clears.
Scott County’s number of confirmed cases is dropping, but remains in double digits with 24 reported last Friday — the most recent date for statistics. However, the number of hospitalizations continues to increase.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.