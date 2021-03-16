In one week almost as many people were fully vaccinated in Scott County as during the first two months of the year, thanks to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The WEDCO Health District vaccinated 1,400 people last week with the J&J vaccine, its largest vaccination clinic so far this year. To date, more than 8,000 vaccines have been given to Scott County residents.
This week, WEDCO has some 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. Registrations started Monday at www.wedcohealth.org and will continue until appointments for all 800 doses are filled. The vaccinations will be given at the Scott County Public Library on Friday.
With three vaccine brands available, the type of vaccine provided each week will depend upon what is provided to WEDCO, said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director. If the J&J vaccine is available, the Moderna vaccine will be used only for second doses.
Former public health director Dr. Julie Watts McKee assisted providing vaccines last week.
The number of confirmed COVID cases is starting to decline in Scott County, although another person was hospitalized, bringing that total to 69. Last week, there were 59 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus marking the lowest number of weekly new cases since October. To date, Scott County has had 4,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,291 recovered. The county death toll remains at 28.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.