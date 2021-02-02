Last week, WEDCO Health District provided some 1,600 vaccines to educators, first responders, non-hospital healthcare workers and people 70 years of age and older.
Even so, the demand for vaccines is far greater than supply as WEDCO officials work to provide as many doses as possible. Typically, WEDCO learns how many doses it will receive the following week (200 doses seems to be a typical week) and starts accepting appointments at 9 a.m.Monday via its website at www.wedcohealth.org to be dispensed during its COVID Clinics on Fridays. This Monday, however, the website developed a glitch taking appointments, but was eventually resolved. WEDCO only accepts the number of appointments for which it has vaccines.
People who do not have a computer may call 859-234-8750, press six and follow the prompts.
“We are thankful for everyone’s support and patience during these unprecedented times,” states WEDCO’s Facebook page. “We will continue to deplete our supply each week and stay on 70 plus until we have vaccinated this high-risk group.”
This week, WEDCO will be providing first dose vaccinations to Phase 1A (first responders, non-hospital health care workers) and Phase 1B (educators, people 70 years of age and older). Those who received the first dose during the week of Jan. 4-8 can sign up for the second dose ta www.wedcohealth.org but register as “second dose.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week that state vaccination sites will be opening soon, including one at the Kentucky Horse Park in partnership with Kroger Health that opens Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Alltech Arena. Another will open in Danville, through a partnership with Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Two will open in Paducah, through partnerships with Western Baptist Hospital and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. More are in the works.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.