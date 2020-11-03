While the state map shows Scott County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is in the red alert zone at 26.1, WEDCO’s most recent statistics actually show a drop to 23.8 or the orange alert level.
Last week, Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for WEDCO, announced she would begin calculating the incidence rate weekly for Scott County and other counties within the WEDCO District.
“The state data lags behind because of the amount of time it takes to do the contact tracing,” Miller said.
So, in order to help schools manage and plan appropriately, WEDCO will be releasing the local incidence rates each Thursday evening. The latest results show Scott County at 23.8 per 100,000, Harrison County at 14.37 and Nicholas County at 22.86. The red alert level starts at 25 per 100,000.
Even so, Scott County’s confirmed cases continued to rise with 13 last Friday, pushing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,225, according to WEDCO. There have been 22 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
While Gov. Andy Beshear has issued recommendations for red zone counties, he has agreed to allow local health departments to help determine when and to what extent those recommendations should be followed.
In a memo to school officials, Scott County Superintendent Kevin Hub stressed why that flexibility is important, and why WEDCO has taken the initiative to calculate the local rate.
“Gov. Beshear’s recommendation is that we check the map on Thursday night, and if we are red, send everyone to school to get their materials, then close the next week,” Hub said in the memo. “But with the lag in reporting data between WEDCO and the state, if we strictly followed the state map, we could be in school during the worst time and at home when we are safest.
“Thus our decision to use the WEDCO data.”
Scott County Schools is developing a series of options that will depend upon if and how much the local COVID-19 spread continues, ranging from staying in school to going virtual. The timing obviously depends on any given week’s incidence rates. Hub’s memo laid out the options for school administrators and included going virtual through Thanksgiving, through Christmas or worst case scenario, until Feb. 1.
“These options assume that our school numbers remain in check,” Hub said in the memo. “None of the options are good and my warning to the community that once we go virtual that we may stay that way until Feb. 1 is looking more true every day.”
It is critical that people continue to wear their masks, if they want businesses to stay open and to keep children in schools, Miller said.
Beshear agreed warning Kentucky residents that wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands regularly were critical to getting the virus under control.
“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”
There were 1,423 new cases reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 108,642 since the first one was reported in Kentucky on March 6.
The ten counties which had the highest number of new cases reported on Sunday were Jefferson 301, Fayette 163, Kenton 60, Johnson 50, McCracken 47, Bell 42, Warren 38, Bullitt 36, Hardin 35, and Barren 33.
Kentuckians hospitalized due to the coronavirus also saw an increase on Sunday to 994, compared with 964 on Saturday. A record 250 patients are in the ICU, an increase from 236 on Saturday; and 136 are currently on a ventilator, compared to Saturday’s 117.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said indicators are “telling us what we’d hoped to avoid: Kentucky is in a critical situation. The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating at a dangerous pace,” with the coronavirus having spiked for a third time.
He noted several contiguous counties in Eastern Kentucky entered the red zone last week, at the same time these same counties reported flu cases. Though the flu can happen at any time during the year, it is more active in fall and winter.
“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses,” Stack stated. “Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”
This week is when red zone recommendations are to be observed in 68 counties. In addition to schools going to virtual instruction during that time for the upcoming week, the recommendations include:
—Asking employers to allow their employees to work from home when possible.
—Non-critical state government offices will operate virtually.
—Reduce in-person shopping. Order online for curbside pickup.
—Order takeout. Avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
—Prioritize shopping at businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidance.
—Reschedule, postpone, or cancel public and private events.
—Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind.
—Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
—Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidance to defeat COVID-19.
The state’s positivity rate has risen to 6.14 percent.
Taking a wider view of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University reports shows 46,382,791 confirmed cases and 1,198,717 deaths worldwide. In the United States, there have been 9,187,062 confirmed cases and 230,865 deaths.
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities updates, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.
Tom Latek of Kentucky Today contributed to this article.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.