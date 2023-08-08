Public health district WEDCO made two significant donations to Scott County Schools last week.
A mobile messaging board and a $50,000 check towards student wellness were presented to Superintendent Billy Parker.
Both gifts were provided through grants.
“We had an opportunity to apply for funds that will help our schools expand communication efforts,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director. “A core pillar for us is preparedness and response to public health emergencies. This funding aligned well with being able to apply and assist one of our strongest community partners.
“This mobile messaging board gives the school system another tool to use.”
The $50,000 will be used to provide a safe place for students, Miller said.
“We applied for this funding to help our schools provide spaces that may be needed for situations they encounter outside of he classroom. We know our school system as a whole deals with much more than education.
“As we focus on building healthier communities, supporting our school system is a core piece of that because they are growing and teaching our future. Offering this funding will allow them to create spaces that may be needed outside the classroom to deal with crisis, high stress situations in an effective and meaningful way. “
The school system deserves WEDCO’s and the community’s appreciation and support, Miller said.
“We appreciate all that our school system does and will continue to look for ways to support all that they do,” she said.