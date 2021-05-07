Almost half Scott County’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, ranking fourth in Kentucky for number of vaccines provided.
The latest Centers for Disease Control figures show 32 percent of Scott County’s residents are fully vaccinated, with 45 percent receiving at least one dose. Some 79 percent of county residents over 65 — those in the very high-risk category — have been vaccinated.
Health officials expect the Pfizer vaccine to be approved for children as young as 12 years of age any day now. Currently only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17 year olds, so if that approval is given, it will open vaccines to a new group. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.
A Pfizer Vaccination Clinic will be co-sponsored by WEDCO and Scott County Schools on May 13 at Creekside Elementary School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will only be 1,000 vaccines available, so appointments are encouraged and can be made by contacting WEDCO at www.wedcohealth.org. Walk-ins will be accepted, but appointments will be given priority.
WEDCO will be providing the J&J vaccine today, Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Next Friday, May 14, WEDCO will hold another J&J vaccination clinic. Both clinics will be held at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made at www.wedcohealth.org.
The demand for the COVID vaccine has dropped substantially since January, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
“This week we gave out 18 vaccinations in Harrison County, and we were there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.,” she said. “This week, we have only a few appointments for the Friday clinic in Georgetown. There is no demand. That is a trend in all of our counties and is the trend statewide.”
Miller said she was concerned because the vaccination rate needs to get to 70 to 75 percent to create a herd immunity within the community, but it looks like that level may no longer be achievable.
“I do not think we’ll reach 70 percent vaccination,” Miller said. “There are a lot of factors. Vaccine hesitancy, the concern about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, COVID fatigue and a lot of people just think the pandemic is over.
“If you look back, the same thing happened with the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918. At the rate we are going, I’m afraid history may be repeating itself.”
The 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic killed millions worldwide through four distinct waves. The third wave, which started in Australia and then spread to the U.S. and Europe, struck when quarantines were lifted, according to Wikipedia.
The age group that is lagging behind in vaccines is 18- to-50 years of age, and that seems to be the age group most affected by some of the flu variants now moving through the U.S. and the world, according to the CDC.
“The numbers have turned,” Miller said. “Now, 60 percent of the hospitalizations for COVID are younger people.”
Currently, Scott County remains at “high risk” for COVID, although there was a 21 percent drop in the number of cases over the past week, according to the CDC website. There has been an average of five new confirmed cases of COVID per day over the last 7-day period.
Other factors noted by the CDC for Scott County:
—Number of hospitalized COVID patients is rising.
—1 in 12 residents has been infected with COVID.
—January 2021 was the county’s worst month for COVID.
—Nearby counties including Harrison and Fayette counties are at “very high risk.”
—COVID hospitalizations nearby include: Georgetown Community Hospital, one; University of Kentucky Medical Center, 29; Baptist Health, 20; St. Joseph Hospital, 16 and St. Joseph East, 7.
