The majority of Scott County teachers received their second COVID-19 vaccine shot last week, setting up the school system to possibly complete the year with primarily in-person instructions.
Over 1,000 vaccinations were given Friday to area teachers, completing their vaccination cycle, reported the WEDCO Health District. This week, WEDCO has 200 doses reserved for Phase 1b, but also plans to distribute 900 second doses to teachers and first responders this week.
Although Gov. Andy Beshear has announced many state vaccine sites have moved into Phase 1c, WEDCO officials said they will remain in Phase 1b for at least another week. Phase 1b is for people aged 70 and older. Phase 1c is for people younger than 70 and essential workers. Phase 1c is the largest phase and encompasses about 1.3 million people statewide, health officials said.
WEDCO officials also urge people to be patient trying to register on its website as traffic is typically very high on Mondays. WEDCO officials learn on Friday how many doses it will have the following week, and then opens registration on Monday for the number of doses allocated. In Scott County, the vaccines are administered on Friday usually at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street in Georgetown. All vaccines require preregistration.
Scott County is maintaining a high rate of confirmed cases with 119 last week, including 29 last Friday. There was another hospitalization this week, pushing the total number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began to 67. The county’s death toll remains at 28.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.