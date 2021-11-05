Now that vaccines for children 5 years of age through 11 are approved, the Scott County Public Health Department and the Scott County School System are making preparations.
The Public Health Department will extend its normal Friday COVID Clinics hours from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 19 so that parents may bring in their children after school. Individuals who wish to get a booster shot may also come in during through during the same hours. Booster shots are available for any of the vaccines.
The Scott County Public Health Department is located at 300 East Washington Street in Georgetown.
The Scott County Public Health Department is also offering COVID testing Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. wth drive-through available Saturday.
Confirmed cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Scott County for COVID, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO Health District’s public health director. Since Monday, Nov. 1 through Wednesday, Nov. 3, there have been only 46 confirmed cases with five hospitalizations, including two unvaccinated, one vaccinated and two unknown. The county’s seven-day incident rate has dropped to 24.
However, Scott County has had two deaths this week due to COVID pushing the pandemic death toll to 53, according to WEDCO. One was a 71 year-old male whose vaccination status is unknown and a 69-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
With cold weather approaching and more people staying indoors, Miller said to continue precautions such as wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and generally being careful. Although the numbers of confirmed cases has dropped, there continued to be confirmed cases so caution is urged, she said.
Parents who are hesitant about getting the vaccine for their children should contact their child’s doctor.
The Pfizer vaccine, which was approved this week for children ages 5-11, will be given in two doses and administered in children’s arms. Dr. Miller said she plans to have her two children, ages 6 and 12, vaccinated. The vaccines also received the endorsement of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The recommendation comes this week as a growing number of new cases are children and young people, even though overall numbers are falling. Nationwide, the 5 to 11 age group represents 8.7 percent of the population, but now accounts for 10.6 percent of known infections, according to the CDC. The CDC notes that figure may be understated as many children show no symptoms and are never diagnosed. However, some 8 percent of the children who are infected have long-term complications.
The CDC also notes that young children are just as susceptible for COVID as adults, which runs counter to a generally-accepted theory that children are more immune.
Over the past two weeks, 28 percent or 38 of the 136 confirmed COVID cases in Scott County are under the age of 18, according to WEDCO, which does not break down the ages any further.
