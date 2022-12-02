A not so true-to-life and strangely entertaining tale of a musical icon, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is a joy to watch through and through.
Just like Yankovic’s music, the movie bends genres and exaggerates in the name of fun.
Daniel Radcliff (as Yankovic) leads the stacked cast in what is an early feature in Eric Appel’s career. The Roku Original features Rainn Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, Will Forte, Jack Black, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and so many more.
I was hopeful when I first heard about this “biopic” several months ago. And, honestly, it is a pleasant surprise that it held up to the hype.
In the movie there are many familiar music and hollywood faces throughout. One in particular is after what is known as the “Yankovic Bump.”
Wood plays Madonna, who’s focus is to benefit off of a Yankovic Bump (a boost in sales of the original song after a parody song is released).
Madonna and Yankovic develop a relationship that carries throughout the movie, causing a rift between Yankovic and his band.
This portrayal led many to wonder, did Yankovic and Madonna really have a relationship?
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, Yankovic expressed the relationship, like a lot of the movie, is exaggerated. He only met Madonna once backstage where they talked for 45 seconds.
There are “nuggets” of truth, Yankovic shares in multiple interviews. One being, the song, “My Bologna” was recorded in a public bathroom. Another truth is that Yankovic learned accordion from a door-to-door salesman who sold lessons.
To catch “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” visit the Roku app and stream the new movie through your smartTV or Roku device.