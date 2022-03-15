Wendy Young, a Scott County native and a veteran educator, was named to represent District Two on the Scott County Board of Education until the November elections.
Young graduated from Scott County High School in 1990 and graduated from Georgetown College with an undergraduate and masters degree. She later earned a doctor of education degree from Grand Canyon University, according to her LinkedIn biography. She taught at Eastern Elementary for 11 years and is currently employed as a fifth-grade teacher with the Fayette County Schools system. Young did not attend the special-called meeting Monday as she was working, school board officials said.
“I was very pleased,” said board member Kevin Kidwell about the pool of applicants. “I must say I’m excited.”
The board appointed Young after JoAnna Fryman resigned Jan. 21 because her family had built a home outside the district. State law gave the board 60 days to fill the vacancy. The board advertised for resume’s and there were four applicants, said Board Chair Diana Brooker. The applicants were interviewed by school board members last week.
Young will fill the position until the November general election. Whomever is elected during the general election will be seated on the school board as soon as the election is certified and will complete the remaining two years of the District Two term.
Two other school board seats — Districts 4,5 — will also be up for election this fall. Candidates must file by June 7. Stephanie Powers and Kidwell are the current representatives for Districts 4,5.
Also, during the school board’s regular meeting Thursday, graduation dates were approved for the three high schools. The graduation dates include:
—Phoenix Horizon Community, graduation will be on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at Scott County High School gym.
—Scott County High School, graduation will be on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at Birds Nest Stadium. Rain date will be Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at Birds Nest Stadium.
—Great Crossing High School, graduation will be Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at Birds Nest Stadium. Rain date will be Sunday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at Birds Nest Stadium.
In other business, the school board:
—Accepted $10,000 in donations from Scott and Susan Duncan for a $5,000 scholarship each for the valedictorian of Great Crossing and Scott County high schools.
—Accepted $5,000 in donations from Scott and Susan Duncan for five $1,000 teacher grants.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.