Mayor Burney Jenkins took office Sunday, and exudes confidence as he prepares to lead Kentucky’s seventh largest city.
Jenkins is a well-known educator, coach and sports official. To win the campaign for mayor, Jenkins mobilized friends from the school system and his alma mater Georgetown College to go door-to-door meeting people.
He is originally from Clarksville, TN. He is one of 11 children and among the first in his family to attend college. His wife, Trina, is a retired sports official. Trina has two daughters from a previous marriage.
“She’s from eastern Kentucky and she’s as tough as nails and keeps me in line,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said he was drawn to Georgetown College.
“I was searching around for a college,” Jenkins said. “I looked at William & Mary, Austin Peay and some others and I just came across Georgetown College. I did a little reading on it. I inquired and got an application for admission.
“I came to Georgetown in 1972 with one suitcase. Everything I owned was in that suitcase. Freshman orientation was the first time I was ever in Georgetown. First time I had ever visited the campus. So, here it is 50 years later and I’m still here."
Jenkins faces some serious challenges early in his administration. The greatest challenge is a 61 percent two-year rate hike proposal by Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS). The rate increase is necessary to complete construction of the Waste Water Treatment Plant One, and other maintenance projects. Engineering errors have hindered the project and added to its costs.
The GMWSS Board of Commissioners have said the rate increase must be passed quickly so that construction obligations can be met. In 2022, the council approved several change orders which must be paid.
At the last Georgetown council meeting in 2022, the council approved a resolution to seek a special examination from the state auditor of GMWSS’s finances and board.
Two weeks before taking office, we met to discuss his plans and what a Burney Jenkins’ city administration will look like.
Do you feel any additional pressure being Georgetown’s first Black mayor?
Jenkins: "No, I don’t. I don’t look at myself as the first Black mayor of Georgetown. I look at myself as a role model. I’m the mayor for all the people. It just so happened I'm African American and this has never happened before, but I’m going to administer and govern this community just like anyone else would do it. So, this shouldn’t be because I’m Black anything special should happen, I’m going to be the mayor for all the people of Georgetown."
What do you hope to accomplish during your first 100 days in office?
Jenkins: "The first thing is the water situation. We have to come up with some way to try and ease this burden. It is a very difficult situation to try and navigate and manage. I am hopeful we can come up with some type of petition for some grants from the state or even federal so we can get some type of financial relief so the citizens are not paying so much.
It appears that we are going to be paying. Just trying to get where we aren’t paying so much. I don’t like to use percentages. I like to talk to people so they can understand, for instance talk to them like they are a 10-year-old. You tell them, this is what it is going to cost you. What is the actual money value. If it is going to cost them $10 more a month or $5 more a month in their bill. If you use this much water it is going to cost you this much and if you use less, it will cost you this much.
Also, we have to come up with a way to help those who are struggling, like our senior citizens who are on a fixed income. We need to come up with a way to give them some relief so it isn’t such a burden on them."
Do you anticipate any personnel changes at city hall?
Jenkins: "Yes, I think so. We have already had one change due to retirement, but I’m looking at others, I have met with most of the staff to fill out some things. I like to be very methodical to make sure this person is the right fit for this administration and that they will be on board for what we are trying to do. So, yes, there will probably be some changes."
Will these changes be made quickly?
Jenkins:" I’m going to try and weigh and think on it. I’m going to try and do it as quickly as I can, but I may also want to see if this is going to work out. To give people a chance to see if they are going to be a fit. Then, if not, we are going to make that adjustment."
You have never held elected office before, so it is natural there will be a learning curve. How do you plan to address that?
Jenkins: "I have been in contact with a lot of council members. Some are newly elected, as well as returning council members. We’ve had conversations where we put it out what I’m all about, and what their thinking is so we can understand each other. I’ve met with a lot of my department heads and talked with them. I’ve found out some information from them about what is going on at this time. I’ve talked about some expectations, and if I keep them on, what I expect for local government and to be a servant to the people.
The thing I’m going to do is the same thing I have done all my life. My first year as a teacher, I remember George Lusby handed me a roster. He said, ‘Here’s your roster. There’s your kids.’ That was it. The only training I really had, besides some in college, was by student teaching. So, I really had to learn by doing. Same thing in sports officiating. I figured things out. I made some mistakes, but I learned from those mistakes. But the main thing is I try to surround myself with good people. I tried to surround myself with good people who will help me achieve what I want to achieve. It’ll be the same thing, here. I’m going to try and select the right people who will serve the people in city government. I’m going to lean heavily on them.
What I told them is, ’no surprises. if it is bad, I want to know.’ And I’m going to let the people know we have a problem, but we are working on it. I think that is important. Number Two, ‘don’t embarrass me in public.’ If we don’t agree, let’s get behind closed doors and we’ll talk. Number three is ‘don’t let me go down a pathway that is not good for the people.’ If I’m going to make a decision that is not good for everyone, them give me an alternative. I want them to not only come to me wth problems, but possible solutions to problems.
I’ve done that all my life and I’ve been very successful doing that. I’m going to rely heavily on people who have been there.”
So, going into your first year as mayor, what are your priorities?
Jenkins: "I really want to be transparent. I want people to know that I will be out in the community and I’m going to ask people to serve on some committees and get them involved. If people feel they are invested and they have some say so, they will spread the word. As long as people believe they have a seat at the table, I believe things will work better. They can actually have some control with what happens to them because it will affects them.
For example, this water rate situation affects them. We’re going to have some work sessions. We’re going to invite some people into these work sessions because I want to know what they think. What kind of idea do you think we should do about this. A lot of times someone may say, ‘did you ever think about this?’ We’re going to solicit some help from a lot of people."
Mayor Prather restarted using council committees, such as finance, police, etc. Are you planning to continue that?
Jenkins: "Absolutely. Even so, we are going to have committee reports during council meetings. I want the people to know what that committee did and what they are working on. I have told the council members that if they serve on a committee, I expect them to go out and talk to the public, so when they give their report, they can say, ‘I talked with 20 people and this is what they said.’ I want the people to know we are trying to get them engaged."