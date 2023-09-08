Kandice Whitehouse started as Georgetown’s first director of affordable housing and homeless prevention on July 5. Before taking on the role, she spent 10 years working at Elizabeth’s Village. Whitehouse’s time there helps in her new role.
“I gained a lot of understanding of how the community works, how strong our community can be when we come together. . . I’ve gained the nitty gritty, a lot of knowledge on how systems work, and how we can address issues such as homelessness.”
Whitehouse, who is a Scott County High School and Georgetown College graduate, started volunteering with Stacey Cruse, the founding director of Elizabeth’s Village, while she was still in college. She began working at Elizabeth’s Village right out of college, and was named the executive director in 2015.
Her desire to serve the homeless goes back further than that, as her youth group took trips to larger cities to serve the homeless while she was in high school, and she was struck by the need.
“I learned a lot through those trips, I learned that a lot of the stereotypes that we attach to folks in poverty are just false, most people in poverty or unhoused are working or doing their absolute best to survive, but there are a lot of barriers,” Whitehouse said.
The city just applied for a rapid rehousing grant that, if received, would help with short and longer term rental assistance for those without housing.
But Whitehouse’s position is not simply to address homelessness. It involves all aspects of affordable housing.
“Do we have enough housing for folks looking for starter homes, do we have enough housing for people looking to retire and downsize their homes?” said Whitehouse.
While many may have a one dimensional view of affordable housing, Whitehouse sees many aspects to the issue.
“I think when people think of affordable housing they think of one affordable housing apartment complex, we have to step back and look at everyone’s housing situation,” said Whitehouse.
Another project that Whitehouse is creating is a monthly networking meeting for homelessness and housing solutions, which will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Ed Davis Learning Center. The meeting is for organizations, businesses, or people that are hoping to learn more or coordinate efforts around housing, Whitehouse said.
Whitehouse sees part of her role as educating apartment owners, landlords, and property owners. She sees many misconceptions about homelessness and affordable housing.
“A common misconception is that when someone is using government assistance to pay there rent a lot of time that can be misconstrued to a lot of negative things, but those programs are there for a reason. . . . to support folks, especially with a discrepancy in units, that is really the only way some people are going to afford the housing costs in Georgetown,” Whitehouse said.
Many homeless people are employed but chose to prioritize other needs over housing.
“A lot of times it is assumed that folks without housing are unemployed. . . they may be making those choices to spend that money on gas or food, or car insurance or car repairs,” said Whitehouse.
Whitehouse is working to create a housing needs assessment that will give a good picture of what specific needs the city has for housing.
“That is, I would say, the number one priority, so all the other projects can fall in line behind that,” Whitehouse said.
Despite the new role, Whitehouse still looks to serve the community.
“I am excited to continue to serve the county, just in a different capacity,” said Whitehouse.