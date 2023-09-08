Whitehouse

Kandice Whitehouse is the Director of Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention for Georgetown. Previously, Whitehouse was the executive director of Elizabeth’s Village, a shelter for women and children.

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

Kandice Whitehouse started as Georgetown’s first director of affordable housing and homeless prevention on July 5. Before taking on the role, she spent 10 years working at Elizabeth’s Village. Whitehouse’s time there helps in her new role.

“I gained a lot of understanding of how the community works, how strong our community can be when we come together. . . I’ve gained the nitty gritty, a lot of knowledge on how systems work, and how we can address issues such as homelessness.” 

