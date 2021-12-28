STAMPING GROUND — There’s a new sheriff in town.
Or rather, a new police chief. Don Whitlock, currently a sergeant with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be sworn in as Stamping Ground’s police chief in a ceremony at the Stamping Ground Fire Department Dec. 30.
Stamping Ground has been without a police officer since former chief Roger Nowakowski resigned Sept 30 after being charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, second degree, for an incident Aug. 7.
Whitlock has spent almost 18 years with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office where he started in law enforcement at 39 years old. A former bucking bronco rider, he moved to Kentucky from Mississippi at 21 to pursue a career in horses before eventually settling down and getting a factory job.
As a young man he said he wanted to be a highway patrolman.
“All the sudden it just hit me at age 39, I’d worked at a factory for about 16 years, and I was just kind of burned out on that and wanted to find something new to do,” he said.
Whitlock started visiting the Sheriff’s Office, and his persistence paid off when former Sheriff Bobby Hammons decided to give him a chance.
Now almost 18 years later, Whitlock said he is looking forward to what he hopes will be a slower pace in Stamping Ground, where he believes his experience and relationship with the sheriff’s department will be an asset.
“I know this department, they are going to back me on anything that’s going on that I need backing on, and I’m going to do the same for them,” said Whitlock. “I think that’s going to be the working relationship that everyone in the county needs.”
Sheriff Tony Hampton echoed those sentiments.
“We’re losing a good man,” said Hampton, “But Stamping Ground is gaining a good man, and that helps us.”
Whitlock is already well-known to many in Stamping Ground.
“I know a lot of people here, like I said I’ve been here a long, long time. Half my life I’ve been in Stamping Ground,” said Whitlock.
Many residents will recognize him as one of the sergeants that regularly assists with morning school traffic in Stamping Ground.
The hardest part of leaving the sheriff’s department will be leaving his crew, and Whitlock admits he will have to adjust to not having the administrative support he is used to, but believes his personality is well-suited to his new role.
“I like to talk, you already know that,” he joked. “I don’t tend to meet strangers. If I get lonely I’ll just go talk to somebody and get to know them and I think that is going to benefit Stamping Ground 100 percent.”
Hampton said he feels the same way.
“(Whitlock) is the people-person kind of guy that Stamping Ground needs,” said the sheriff.
Whitlock said he wants to become familiar with Stamping Ground’s procedures and get a feel for the job before hiring a second police officer. He is working closely with police commissioner Robert Jones on reviewing current organizational and security needs for the police department.
The swearing-in ceremony will be on Dec. 30 at the Stamping Ground Fire Department and is open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. RSVPs are requested and can be made by calling (502)535-6114.
