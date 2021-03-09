Meocha Williams has been named the new assistant superintendent of Student Learning for Scott County Schools.
The announcement was made Saturday that Williams would start in her new role in July 2021 upon the retirement of the current Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning Ken Bicknell, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
“Meocha has proven herself to be an outstanding leader, especially in the areas of communication, collaboration and culture,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub. “I think her experience in multiple districts and her wealth of skills is what makes us excited for the potential growth of our student learning team.”
Williams has served as principal of Scott County High School since 2018, and currently serves on the SCS Recovery Team, which works to meet the learning needs of students resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I can’t say enough great things about the work that our teams have done here at Scott County High School and the work that I’ve been able to do with the principal teams throughout the district,” she said. “They’re support and insight has definitely prepared me for this role.”
Hub echoed this sentiment and said these relationships will help Williams in successfully integrating into the position.
“In her three years as principal at Scott County High School she’s already built and established relationships with many of our current school principals and staff, and I think that helps her hit the ground running,” Hub said.
Previously, Williams also served as freshman academy principal at the Academies of Bryan Station and as a college and career coach, assistant principal and freshman academy principal at Doss High School in Louisville.
Fostering relationships with both within the school community and the Scott County community at large are at the forefront of Williams’ mind moving into the role.
“I think that the whole goal is just to ensure that we’re continuing that work with our high standards of academics,” she said. “We have a strong community network that I want to continue to foster, parents and community leaders and businesses, they have all been an integral part in making sure our students receive a first-class education. I’m super excited to be joining such a strong team in the office of student learning.”
Overall, Williams said she hopes to bring her personal mantra into the position as a method of success.
“My personal mantra and what I believe in can be described as learn with passion, serve with greatness and lead with excellence,” she said. “Based off that mantra, I’m extremely excited to continue the work that has been started with ensuring that our kids have high standards for academics and that our schools are collaborating district-wide to implement the best instructional practices for our students.”
