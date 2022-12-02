Darren Wilson and Alan Johnson were given keys to the city Monday to celebrate their accomplishments in the Kentucky’s Masonry organizations.
Johnson is Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Kentucky, and Wilson is Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky.
“We’re both the heads of both bodies…at the same time,” Wilson said. “(It is an) historical thing for the heads of both bodies, at the same time, (be) members of the same local (chapter).”
Mt. Vernon 14 and Rising Star 115 are the local chapters in Georgetown. Mt. Vernon 14 began in 1807 and Eastern Star 115 was started in 1909.
In 200 years of Masonry in Kentucky, there have been over 61,000 members, and hundreds of lodges, according to grandlodgeofkentucky.org.
“It really hasn’t sunk in how historic it really is,” Johnson said. “Now that I think about it, as Darren said, it is completely humbling.”
Both men were honored with keys to the city, as well as hand crafted gavels.
“Approximately 197 years ago, there was a Grand Master of the state of Kentucky—which encompasses the entire state—from Mt. Vernon Lodge,” said Worthy Matron Alice Wiggins.
“Since then, there has not been that entitlement to any man or to any Mason. Not only does that happen this year, with a duel purpose, but we have him as a member of Eastern Star and Mt. Vernon Lodge, they are both members. Also, we have the highest male office that can be held in the Order of the Eastern Star in the state of Kentucky. Alan Johnson is also a member of Mt. Vernon Lodge and Rising Star 115, which has not happened in the history of the Order of Eastern Star since 1904.”
Masonry is about taking good men and making them better, Johnson said.
“Eastern Star comes from the phrase of the wise men, ‘We have seen his star in the east,’” he said. “The ritual was written by Rob Morris, who, in 1860, was Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, and he was looking for a way to incorporate women into the benefits of Masonry—charity, truth, love, and kindness—that is how Eastern Star came to be.”
Wilson said he believes this honor brings things full circle.
“I say it is a full circle for me because, also, some of the people that I have met when I first got in, are now some of my peers that I have had the honor of celebrating with them, the milestones in their career,” Wilson said.
This “privileged opportunity” has been bestowed upon two “excellent men,” Wiggins said.