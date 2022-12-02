mason

Darren Wilson and Alan Johnson were honored with keys to the city and handmade gavels Monday. Wilson is Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, and Johnson is Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Kentucky. Having the heads of both Masonry organizations be from the same local chapter is an historic event. 

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Darren Wilson and Alan Johnson were given keys to the city Monday to celebrate their accomplishments in the Kentucky’s Masonry organizations. 

Johnson is Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Kentucky, and Wilson is Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky. 

