Windsor Gardens will host the senior living community’s first ever senior prom this Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. The theme, Enchantment Under the Sea, comes from the 1985 classic film, “Back to the Future.”

During the community’s daily exercise and devotion, high school prom became the topic of discussion, said Windsor Gardens Community Relations Director Dustin Downs. He asked how many of the residents in attendance had attended prom.

