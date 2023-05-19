Windsor Gardens will host the senior living community’s first ever senior prom this Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. The theme, Enchantment Under the Sea, comes from the 1985 classic film, “Back to the Future.”
During the community’s daily exercise and devotion, high school prom became the topic of discussion, said Windsor Gardens Community Relations Director Dustin Downs. He asked how many of the residents in attendance had attended prom.
“There was a majority of our residents, never went to a prom. Times were different, obviously, back then and I thought, ‘My gosh, we gotta do something,” said Downs.
The event is a community-wide effort, said Downs.
“Everybody in the community has taken a part in it. We got dresses from the Amen House, we have props and such from churches, local churches, and we have some volunteers helping out, so it’s a big community event, for sure,” said Downs.
Once the idea was born, Downs reached out to some individuals within the community, including Grace Christian Church. Staff at Windsor also reached out via the “Georgetown Moms” Facebook group, said downs.
The prom is the first to be held at Windsor Gardens, and Downs hopes for a positive impact on individuals inside and outside of the community.
“This event could really mean so much to somebody’s life. I don’t know if it’s something (seniors) always thought about, of having a prom and something like that, but when you get to this age group… this means a lot to them,” he said.
Seniors are excited to pick out their dresses for the event, and volunteers throughout the community are coming to do hair and nails for residents on the day of, said Downs.
“Everybody just seems to want to have a hand in making this happen,” he said.
Families and residents at Windsor Gardens can expect a number of other events, including a waterslide and other outdoor happenings.
“We’re here to create moments that will last a lifetime,” said Downs.
Downs is thankful for the Georgetown community where there are so many people willing to give.
“We’re pretty blessed to be where we are in this world, and to have a community like Georgetown that’s so strong, and so positive, and so loving,” he said.