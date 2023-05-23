prom

Windsor Gardens residents Ginny Boojer and Len Starwalt were named prom queen and king at Saturday’s ‘senior’ prom. The event was a community wide effort, said Community Relations Director Dustin Downs. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Rosemary Kelley

Floor length dresses bedazzled with rhinestones, glitter and tulle and dapper suit jackets made their way out of the closet and onto the red carpet on Saturday as residents at Windsor Gardens celebrated ‘senior’ prom.

After their celebrity debut, residents made their way into the main dining room and were graced with decorations matching the event’s theme, ‘Enchantment Under the Sea’, originating from the 1985 film, ‘Back to the Future.’

