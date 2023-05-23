Floor length dresses bedazzled with rhinestones, glitter and tulle and dapper suit jackets made their way out of the closet and onto the red carpet on Saturday as residents at Windsor Gardens celebrated ‘senior’ prom.
After their celebrity debut, residents made their way into the main dining room and were graced with decorations matching the event’s theme, ‘Enchantment Under the Sea’, originating from the 1985 film, ‘Back to the Future.’
Alongside the umbrellas modelled after jellyfish hanging from the ceiling and colorful sea- themed decorations sprinkled throughout the main dining room was something, said
Community Relations Director Dustin Downs, Windsor Gardens strives to do.
“I said before, we create moments, that’s what were here to do,” said Downs. “I think we did that today.”
The prom was a community wide effort, said Downs. Dresses were donated from the AMEN House, and a number of community members were involved in doing the hair and makeup for residents, he said.
Leveda Gillis, a resident at Windsor, attended Saturday’s event. She remembers attending prom in high school alongside a small class of 24 students and describes it as being wonderful.
When Gillis heard of the upcoming event, she thought it was great, she said.
Windsor is “a great place to be,” she said.
Lisa Fentress’ mother-in-law is a resident at Windsor. From the beginning, she thought the event was precious, she said.
“Dustin does so much here to keep residents involved, but not only the residents, the families as well,” said Fentress. “We were very excited, and as I’ve come into visit, they were all for the last week showing me and telling me about their dresses. So, it just blesses your heart to know they’re in a community that loves them so much, you know, and they love each other.”
Her mother-in-law has been happy at Windsor, Fentress said.
“She has made some of the best and closest friends of her life, so that’s not only a gift to her but that’s a gift to us as a family as well, and we’ve always felt very safe and that’s the most thing,” she said.
A prom wouldn’t be a prom without a king and queen, however. Ginny Boojer, who is nearing her 100th birthday, was randomly drawn as queen. Len Starwalt was selected as prom king.
As the evening came to a close, Downs said that he was proud that staff and the community were able to make the event happen.
“I am so proud that it turned out this way, because we’re here to serve them in their lives that they live each and every day, and this has been such a huge event, but it’s been so comforting knowing how many people in the community has really stepped up to make this happen, just so many people,” said Downs.
Although the prom was not initially planned to be a recurring event, Downs said he things that Windsor has “made it a part of the plan moving forward.”
“This will be talked about, who knows how long. I couldn’t put a number on it. This is the event for them,” said Downs.