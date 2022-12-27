It is close, but the 2022 Christmas is not Scott County’s coldest, according to National Weather Service records.
This Christmas temperatures plunged to minus six degrees, making the 2022 holiday a white one with plenty of ice. Two inches of snow fell before Christmas Day with about an inch of snow predicted for Dec. 26.
But the coldest Scott County Christmas remains the 1983 holiday when the temperatures reached minus nine degrees. That Christmas remains one of the coldest ever when 125 cities east of the Rockies broke temperature records for the day and 34 cold temperature records for the entire month of December.
For Scott County, the average temperature on that date in 1983 was minus two.
Ironically, Scott County’s warmest Christmas on record was last year with a balmy 70 degrees in 2021, That warm holiday matched a similar temperature in 1982.
The snowiest Christmas Day for Scott County was in 1835 when 6.5 inches fell.
For a perspective, the average temperature for Christmas Day in Scott County is 44 with an average low of 28, according to the National Weather Service.