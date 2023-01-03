As Kentucky approaches the bulk of winter weather, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) continues to affect the elderly. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), this form of depression typically begins in late fall and dissipates during the spring and summer.
Older adults are more at risk for the condition, said Matthia Kelley with Bluegrass Community Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions.
“Typically, older adults are more at risk because — they have more Vitamin D deficiencies, that’s just a natural part of aging,” said Kelley. “They have a pattern to have more increased isolation because as they age, they might not be able to get up and out like they used to. Also, most of your Vitamin D comes from sunlight, so when you don’t have Daylight Savings Time, it’s dark at five o’clock — they don’t have as much sunlight or the ability to get out in it.”
Symptoms for SAD are similar to that of other forms of depression, including a loss in interest in activities and problems oversleeping. However, oversleeping, changes in appetite, and low energy are symptoms seen more in the elderly, said Kelley.
According to NIMH, other symptoms of depression include difficulty concentrating; aches, pain, or cramps without a clear cause that do not ease with treatment; feelings of guilt or helplessness; thoughts of death or suicide or suicide attempts. However, individuals suffering from the condition may experience a few or many of these symptoms.
SAD among the elderly can also contribute to other comorbidities, she said. These conditions, reports NIMH, can often worsen when depression is present and, as research suggests, individuals with depression and another medical illness tend to have more severe symptoms of both.
“With having depression and then other things that come with that, that’s going to affect other health conditions that is going to make those worsen. That’s why it’s important to recognize whether it’s major depressive disorder or if it’s just seasonal depression, to recognize that and either seek help through — treatments whether it be medication or therapy because that can affect other things,” said Kelley.
The National Institute on Aging reports that social isolation contributes to higher rates of depression. However, seasonal depression in senior living facilities can differ from elderly living at home, said Continental Senior Communities’ Regional Community Relations Specialist Danielle Despard. CSS manages two nursing homes in the state of Kentucky, including Georgetown’s Ashton Grove.
“When we first start working with families, we see them in their homes -— I would say about 70% of the time in their homes, we encounter people who are malnourished, they have some type of incident that has happened and that’s why they’re looking into senior living. Senior living is not a want, people don’t wake up and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got the best idea ever, I’m going to move to senior living today.’ It’s usually a need, something has happened in the home.”
Despard works in CSS’s corporate office and travels throughout the US to the company’s nine senior living facilitates. She is able to see a difference in facilities with active social calendars and that provide residents with a purpose, Despard said.
“Everybody has a story, so what we might see somebody who is depressed coming into the community because nobody really wants to have to do this, they come to terms with it, but they’re leaving a lot and they feel like they’re losing a lot. But what we see on our end is we actually see a change in behavior, so we see them gain weight and we kind of see that depression change. They’ve made a friend; they’ve made a connection with a person whether it’s their neighbor or its somebody they play bridge with. They’ve made that connection – people are talking and interacting with them day in and day out.”
Families can assist their elderly relatives by getting them outside or making the environments in their home bright. Assisting in exercise can also help, said Kelley.
“If those things don’t work, reach out to a mental health provider and maybe they can help teach them and give them tools in their toolbox to help combat that seasonal depression,” she said.