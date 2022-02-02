Winter weather, including ice, is expected to hit Thursday, leading into Friday. Scott County is under an Ice Storm Warning from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
“Drop-in centers for folks who lose heat or electricity will be available once the ice starts,” wrote Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Hennigan in a post on Facebook. “The Georgetown center will be at First Presbyterian Church on Main Street. The Sadieville center will be at City Hall. The Stamping Ground Center will be at Stamping Ground Christian Church. Other centers may be stood up depending on need.
“Please call 502-867-2005 or 502-863-7848 before heading to any of those locations to make sure someone is there to assist you.”
Hennigan urges the community to have necessities ready before the storm hits and expects ice to stay through Saturday. “
“Please stay off the roads and do not go out if you don't have to,” Hennigan said. “Teams of responders are being assembled to assist with transporting essential personnel or other necessary travel. If you need non-emergency assistance, call 502-867-2005 or 502-863-7820.”