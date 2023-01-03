Court records state a witness to the Dec. 28 shooting that killed a 20-year-old Georgetown man said it was an accident.
Jackson Brown, 19, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, second degree at the scene. Briston Alexander Hollingsworth Covington has been identified by Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton as the victim.
The witness told police Brown stood up from the couch, aimed the handgun at Covington and pulled the trigger, court records state. The witness said they believed the incident was an accident, according to the police report.
Brown was read his Miranda Rights and then told police he thought the handgun was unloaded, states the police report. Brown told police he pointed the handgun at Covington, who was sitting in the couch and pulled the trigger and the gun fired, states the police report.
Police were notified about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday of a shooting on Young Street, said Assistant Chief Darrin Allgood of the Georgetown Police Department. Several people were at the residence when police arrived and the victim was found on the floor deceased, he said.
Covington’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy by the state medical examiner, Allgood said.
The incident remains under investigation.