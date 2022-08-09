One woman has been charged after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian with her car.
Georgetown Police Department officers responded to the scene on Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive on Monday. The road was closed as investigators and first responders arrived on the scene.
According to GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood and Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton, a 28-year-old male had pulled over and parked his truck on the shoulder after noticing multiple pieces of debris in the roadway. The good Samaritan attempted to clear the material from the pavement with a broom from his truck when he was struck by a car.
Allgood said Teresa Lynn Elam has been charged for allegedly hitting the man with her car. Elm has reportedly been charged with driving without a license and driving while under the influence.
Officials have not released the man’s name at this time. The News-Graphic will share new information as it is received.