A woman was arrested following a standoff with police in which she barricaded herself in a bathroom with a minor child, said Georgetown police.
Shirlene Renee Carter, 37, was arrested and charged with shoplifting, fleeing police, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance. Other charges may be pending.
Police were alerted that some merchandise was taken by force from a local business. The suspect was identified and when a second complaint was filed police pulled over a vehicle driven by Carter who then took off. Police did not pursue because they were aware of her identity, said Capt. Darin Allgood of the Georgetown Police Department.
Arrest and search warrants were obtained and when police arrived to serve them, Carter barricaded herself in her home, Allgood said. Multiple efforts were made to talk with her, and eventually the Special Response Team was activated. When they breached the home, Carter barricaded herself in the bathroom and was armed and with a minor child.
She eventually surrendered and no one was injured.
“Due to the special conditions exhibited by the suspect in this case, we could not be more proud of the patience and compassion of our officers responding to this call for assistance,” stated the police department’s Facebook page.
The following officers were recognized and given Chief’s Commendations: Det. Lewis Crump, Det. Chris Perkins, Det. Todd Young, Sgt. Joe Payton, Sgt. Mith Lair, Sgt. Tony Desoto, Sgt. Mark Gardner, Lt. Nick Lodal, Lt. Josh Nash, Officer Rodney Johnson, Officer Joey Valdez, Officer Ryan Hill, Officer Blake Lizer, Officer Ryan Evans, Officer Brandon Walle, Officer Jason Christopher, Officer Vance Meighan, Officer Todd Adams, Dispather Jennifer Jones, Victim Advocate Lyndsay Deaver, Capt. darin Allgood and Asst. Chief Robert Swanigan.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.