Detectives with the Scott County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit, arrested and charged Constance Neaves for neglect that led to the death of her mother, Opal Webb Friday, according to a press release.
“The investigation began on November 13, 2021, when Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Georgetown Community Hospital in reference to suspected neglect of an elderly female,” read the press release.
Opal Webb was being treated for several serious open wounds and appeared to be severely
malnourished when deputies arrived.
“Constance Neaves, daughter of the victim, stated that she has been caring for her mother for the last five years and that her mother lived with her,” the press release said. “ER attending physicians advised that it appeared Webb had not been cared for and some of the injuries would have taken weeks of neglect to get to the condition she was in.”
Opal Webb passed away Nov. 15 of septic shock. Neglect contributed to death, doctors said.
“Based on the overall investigation and medical records, Detective Quire presented affidavit to Scott County District Court and an arrest warrant was issued for Constance Neaves for Manslaughter 2nd Degree,” the press release said.