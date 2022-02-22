A woman detained by the Georgetown Police Department Saturday faces possible charges related to the abandoning of her five-year-old non-verbal autistic son. The child was picked up Thursday night as he walked alone on a roadway waving at passing motorists.
About 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the GPD received a complaint of an unwanted female at the Marathon station on Canewood Center Drive. Heather Nicole Adkins was detained after GPD officers discovered an outstanding warrant from Bell County.
A further investigation revealed the pending charges involving her son from Colerain Township in Ohio. There, Adkins is facing charges of cruelty toward a child and child endangerment.
The GPD is working with authorities in Ohio to extradite Adkins to face those charges.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.
