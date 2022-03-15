A woman who was picked up by Georgetown police for “acting irrationally,” has been indicted by a Hamilton County, Ohio grand jury for abandoning her six-year-old autistic son and charged with kidnapping and child endangering, according to Law & Crime website.
Heather Nicole Adkins, 32, was indicted after her son was found walking along a road, soaked from a recent rain. The child, who was five at the time of the incident, was discovered on Sheed Road in Colerain Township by a passerby. The child has been described by police as non-verbal and on the autism spectrum.
“I immediately stopped and I was like, ‘wait a minute, this isn’t normal,” Ronald Reese told WKYT-TV. Reese found the child when he was driving to town for food. The child looked like he was “in a daze as he walked along a road with no sidewalks.”
“Officers ultimately were able to identify the victim based on a top called in by a citizen from Shelbyville, Indiana,” prosecutors wrote Friday. “They also determined that this child’s mother, Heather Adkins, was known to drive a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.”
Adkins was in Georgetown when police were alerted to a woman acting irrationally, said Assistant Police Chief Darrin Allgood. Georgetown police later discovered she had some unpaid fines from 2011 and she was being held when they learned about the child.
Adkins lived in Shelbyville, Indiana, about 112 miles from Georgetown, She and another adult dropped off two of her children at a friend’s home in Tennessee. They were returning to Indiana, when they abandoned the child in Ohio, police said.
