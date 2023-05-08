A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest Monday morning near the Long Lick Pike entrance to the new Scott County High School construction site.
Her body was near the construction road entrance to the side and yards from Long-Lick Pike. For a period of time the body was visible to passing vehicles, including school buses.
A construction worker found the body and reported it to dispatch around 6:30 a.m., according to Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood.
Georgetown Police released a joint statement with Scott County Sheriff's Office and Scott County Coroner's Office Monday afternoon in response to criticism of the body’s visibility from the road.
The statement reads in part:
“Until a contrary determination is made, this death investigation is being treated as a homicide scene,” reads the statement posted to Facebook. “As such, maintaining the integrity of the scene is of the utmost importance.
“We take very seriously our duty to investigate these scenes so that the victim and the victim’s family can be assured that no stone was left unturned.
“This approach is critical. While it may seem like common practice to conceal a potential crime scene with a sheet or other type of cover, this can contaminate the scene by introducing trace evidence not related to the crime being investigated.”
A gun was also uncovered at the scene.
Details, such as possible age, hair color, etc. about the woman were not released. Her identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the case may text TIPGPD with a message to 847411 or call 502-863-7820.