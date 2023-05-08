construction

A woman’s body was found Monday morning at the new Scott County High School construction site.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest Monday morning near the Long Lick Pike entrance to the new Scott County High School construction site.

Her body was near the construction road entrance to the side and yards from Long-Lick Pike. For a period of time the body was visible to passing vehicles, including school buses.

Recommended for you