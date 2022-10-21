The Scott County Woman’s Club is gearing up for two important events – one this year and another looking into 2023.
Patricia Fannin, who is treasurer of the club, shared information about the club with the News-Graphic recently after a brief phone call. Fannin explained the history of the nonprofit, philanthropic organization for women in Scott County, noting its collective purpose.
Fannin said the SCWC supports charitable and civic causes in the county, such as AMEN House, Elizabeth’s Village, the Gathering Place Mission, Scott County Senior Citizens Center and Ward Hall, among other noteworthy organizations.
“Benefitting and improving the general welfare of the community. Most notably, in partnership with Georgetown Tourism, the Extension Office, Master Gardeners and Georgetown Community Hospital,” she said. “SCWC sponsored the ‘I Dig Scott County’ Project, planting thousands of daffodils around Scott County, most noticeably at the First Responder’s Garden at Georgetown Hospital and Old Friends Farm.”
Fannin said the group also works to promote the intellectual and civic interests of its members through the scheduling of interesting speakers from various organizations.
“During the past 30 years, the SCWC has donated over $500,000 to charitable and civic causes and has awarded $48,500 in scholarships to deserving high school seniors in Scott County. The funds are raised through two major events each year: the Annual Derby Party (April 29, 2023) and a Brunch with Style Show (Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.) at Spindletop Hall and sponsored by Midway Boutique.
During the pandemic, the club also sponsored an online cooking show by Broussard’s Chef, Greg Scott, she said.
SCWC’s members include doctors, lawyers, homemakers, realtors, business owners and many other occupations. The only requirement for membership is a desire to serve Scott County charitable organizations and help others, Fannin said.
Though roughly six months away, Fannin said the club is preparing for its 29th Annual Derby Party. As one of the largest charity events in Scott County that aims to help those in need, work is already underway to organize the event.
For tickets to the Style Show, the Derby Party or information about joining SCWC, individuals can contact Patricia Fannin at 502-570-0780 or 703-909-6777.