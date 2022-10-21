womens

Pictured from the left are the 2022-23 elected officers of the Scott County Woman’s Club: Cindi Moeller, president; Debbie Van Arsdall, vice president; Patricia Fannin; treasurer; Linda Riley, recording secretary; and Sherry Taylor, corresponding secretary.

 Photo Submitted by Scott County Woman’s Club

The Scott County Woman’s Club is gearing up for two important events – one this year and another looking into 2023. 

Patricia Fannin, who is treasurer of the club, shared information about the club with the News-Graphic recently after a brief phone call. Fannin explained the history of the nonprofit, philanthropic organization for women in Scott County, noting its collective purpose. 

