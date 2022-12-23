Leisha Cash, Karena Cook and Brittany Wethington are working to help Scott County through Community Helpers Inc., a year-long charity aimed at becoming a resource for those in need. Founded by Cash last year on Thanksgiving Day, the charity is rooted in her personal struggles as a single mother. 

“When you’re a single mom, it gets really, really hard,” said Cash. “I’ve been there, I’m still there sometimes. So basically, I just decided to start a group and it helps people with — coats, food, Christmas, back-to-school.” 

