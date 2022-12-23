Leisha Cash, Karena Cook and Brittany Wethington are working to help Scott County through Community Helpers Inc., a year-long charity aimed at becoming a resource for those in need. Founded by Cash last year on Thanksgiving Day, the charity is rooted in her personal struggles as a single mother.
“When you’re a single mom, it gets really, really hard,” said Cash. “I’ve been there, I’m still there sometimes. So basically, I just decided to start a group and it helps people with — coats, food, Christmas, back-to-school.”
Currently, the charity is finishing up the holiday season after a collection of donations from sponsors. Each individual that reaches out to the charity looking for help is able to set up a wish list on Amazon consisting of three items priced up to $50 for each of their children, she said.
“The sponsors go through, and they pick which families they want to sponsor, and they put everything into their cart, and it ships directly to the family in need,” said Cash.
This year, the charity was able to sponsor 45 families for Christmas and provided $25 gift cards to families looking for food assistance on Thanksgiving, an accomplishment Cash considers to be amazing.
“Considering how small we are, I think that is amazing,” she said, “it’s mind blowing to me, I never thought (charity) would be what it is.”
Community Helpers Inc. also aids community members throughout the year, said Cash. The charity collected and filled 36 backpacks for students returning to school in August and provides aid for individuals who have lost everything due to fire or escaping situations of domestic violence, said both Cook and Wethington.
Wethington became involved in the charity last Christmas; like Cash, Wethington, who often donates to charity during the holidays, is a single mother and has experienced struggles when making ends meet, she said.
“Last Christmas was really when I first got involved,” said Wethington. “I always do Angel Tree and sponsor some people in nursing homes, but we were really having a hard time last year because COVID and people being laid off from their jobs. The group kind of started because there are so many families that were in need that didn’t qualify for Angel Tree or missed deadlines because of different situations.”
A friend of Cash’s, Cook became involved in the charity after Cash reached out and asked if she would be willing to help, Cook said.
The group, said Cook, is seeing an overall increase in the need for basic items during the year.
“We’re seeing more and more that need help and it’s sad because it’s the basic – the food, the clothing, that they need help with,” she said.
Inflation has also had an impact on the community and charity, said Wethington.
“People are learning now that their water bills are going up, their electric bills are going up, and it’s leaving them with very little money to take care of the things they want to take care of, the things they want to give their family,” she said.
Inflation has continued to increase, reports the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. In the past year, ending in November, the food index has increased 10.6 percent, while shelter has increased 7.1 percent. The energy index has also experienced an increase of 13.1 percent.
The charity relies on the donations of sponsors coordinated on the group’s Facebook page “Community Helpers, Inc.” Many have also felt the impact of inflation, said Wethington.
“Our sponsors have been absolutely wonderful, but when a family has multiple kids, providing something for them, your talking two, $300 dollars’ worth of stuff and some families just cannot do that. We just don’t have that money,” she said.
The next step for the charity is receiving approval from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to become a non-profit, said Cash. This classification would allow them to receive a number of benefits they would not have otherwise, she said.
“Basically, once you become a nonprofit, you can go and request grants that you wouldn’t be able to request if you weren’t a nonprofit,” said Cash. “You can get help with getting a building to be able to store things.”
Overall, said Cash, Cook and Wethington, the charity aims to continue being a resource for the community throughout the year. However, said Wethington, another goal includes branching out farther into the state.
“Right now, we’re very focused on trying to help people in our community.” she said, “I would really like for it to be something that is not just at Christmas but all year long. Something that someone can come to when they’re really having a hard time, for us to be able to sit down and say, ‘We can help you. We can do this for you.’ I would love for it to grow into something larger than just our community. I’d like for it to go into other, smaller communities.”
Plans for the new year include working towards helping in more ways, such as collecting blankets or clothing for individuals suffering with homelessness, said Cash. She is thankful for the role that Cook, Wethington, and other individuals involved with the charity play.
“We just started (Community Helpers, Inc.) because the women that are with me, most of them have been with me since the beginning and they just all love to help. They are an amazing group of ladies, I could not do it without them,” said Cash.
Individuals needing assistance are encouraged to reach out to the charity via Facebook.