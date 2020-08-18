George Woods, 56, has reached a new mile marker in his storied running career. He has run over 100,000 miles.
“My family and my friends know I love running and that I take my running serious,” Woods wrote in a summary of his story shared with the News-Graphic. “I have been running for 35 years. The good Lord has truly blessed me. This past Sunday, August 9 I hit a milestone in my running career. I hit the 100,000 mile mark.”
Woods, originally from Cloverport, Kentucky moved to Georgetown in 1991 for a job at Toyota. He has run 14 marathons in his life, including the coveted Boston Marathon a total of four times.
What Woods calls the “crown jewel” of his career is the opportunity to run the Boston Marathon alongside his nephew Jamie Pate in 2018.
He couldn’t have reached this milestone without support from his family and friends, Woods said.
In 1997 Woods ran his first marathon in Chicago after some encouragement from his then future father-in-law.
“I told him, ‘Man, I can’t run no freakin’ marathon,’” Woods said
But he did, in Chicago 1997. And only a year later Woods ran his first Boston Marathon.
“The only way you can run Boston (is) you have to qualify,” Woods said.
“But I ran seven years before I even did marathons.
So, when I did that in October ‘97; Boston is always the third Monday in April. (Boston) is my second marathon ever.”
When he was younger, Woods ran with his cousin to help him get in shape for a tryout with the basketball team, he said. From there on Woods fell in love with running.
“I just started and got hooked on it,” he said. Woods would go on to finish 553rd out of 30,000 runners in his first Boston Marathon.
Faith motivates Woods to run, he said, now running 10 miles a day.
“When I get out there, there isn’t no one but me and the good Lord, and I’m thinking and praying.”
Woods says he logs every mile he runs. He has done that every year since he started.
Woods has had plenty of proud moments throughout his running career, he said, from running his first ever marathon in Chicago, to Boston, there has been no shortage of memories.
But Woods has one moment in particular that is his proudest.
“When I got home from Boston (in 1998), my dad met me out in the garage, and he’s old fashioned, but he met out in the garage and said, ‘I’m proud of you,’” Woods said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.