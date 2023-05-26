SADIEVILLE — Work continues on the Sadieville Veterans Park splash pad, said city commission members in a meeting held on Monday, May 22. The city is also getting a grocery store at the former location of the BP gas station, said Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner.
“So we have a grocery store that is now bought property out there and they’ll be coming there,” he said.
Following citizen comment, the meeting opened with the approval of minutes and the financial report. The monthly retainer fee for the city’s attorney of $300.00 and a bill of $742.48 were added to the unpaid bills during the report; these were both approved.
Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Halsey was nominated and approved to serve as the Sadieville Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) administrator.
“We are in the process of establishing, as you know we are already covered through the county, the county is wet and of course, we are too. We have to have an administrator who decides whether you can come in and do that or whether you can’t come in and do that,” said Wagoner.
The city is approved to sell wine and beer, and businesses wanting to sell it must apply through the commission, who determines whether or not they can, said Wagoner.
City attorney Jason Obermeyer discussed with members of the commission continuing work in acquiring properties throughout the city.
Halsey also spoke of voter centers and that the city no longer has one, suggesting a letter be sent to numerous parties within the state about the issue, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
“Just some of the things I’ve thought of: voter suppression, disabled citizens, the inconvenience of parking, walking down long hallways, standing in line while they’re pulling oxygen. We have citizens here that can actually walk to city hall and not even get in a car, and some people might not even have a car to come vote but they can come here and vote,” said Halsey.
Renovations on Vine Street are slated to begin in June to allow the area to dry out, said Streets and Roads Commissioner Eric Freeman.
The commission also discussed bringing back the Friends of Sadieville with its designation as a non-profit.
“We could still do fundraisers to bring money in for events and projects around town, stuff like that,” said City Clerk and Treasurer Laura Centers.
Discussion surrounding the Veteran’s Park Splash pad served to close the meeting. The recreation area is slated to open on Memorial Day
“Deb and I have been working on this, I think we have everything ready to roll,” said Wagoner.
Parks and Recreation Commissioner Debra Stamper presented on the continuing work on the splash pad. Following a motion, the pad will now be gated by a six-foot-tall fencing.
The hours of operation and rules for the splash pad were also discussed, but no motion was made.
The city commission is scheduled to meet for a special meeting on Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m.