Construction work on Waste Water Plant One has slowed considerably since engineering errors were identified last year, Chase Azevedo, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) told the Georgetown City Council during its regular meeting Feb. 28.
Even so, “progress is under way,” he said.
Azevedo presented a bill to the council for $234,934 for Judy Construction, the plant’s main contractor and explained, “That is for work they performed in January. Before this, they were performing about $1 million of work per month, so you can see the reduction that has taken place.”
Construction on the $49.8 million project stopped Sept. 9, 2021 when contractor Judy Construction and GRW Engineering alerted GMWSS officials of concerns with construction, particularly the concrete foundation. Up to that point some “$5-to-$6 million of concrete” had been poured at the site, but apparently an engineering miscalculation may have resulted in the concrete thickness unable to sustain pressure under certain conditions.
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates (WJE), a well-known national engineering and forensics firm, has been hired by GMWSS to examine the original engineering designs, and to help develop a plan moving forward.
GRW continues to develop engineering plans, but they must be approved by WJE before proceeding, Azevedo said. The back-and-forth between the two engineering companies is a slow process that has effected construction.
Judy Construction has been able to work on other areas of the plant unaffected by the engineering design flaws, so work has been continuing, just not at the normal pace.
“It’s a slow process,” he said. “It’s not a fun process, but it is the only process in which I feel comfortable proceeding. Unfortunately, right now, I don’t have a final schedule or cost projection, but I’ll provide that just as soon as I have it.”
Prior to the work stoppage in September, contractors had completed seven months of construction on the project, so current attention has been given to the work completed. Among the work completed is two concrete foundation slabs and multiple walls on two of the main treatment structures, Azevedo said.
At its groundbreaking the waste water plant project was expected to be completed mid-year 2023, but now no one is sure how much the work stoppage will delay the sewer plant’s completion. The project was originally approved because sewer capacity was dwindling and threatened future projects including the construction of the new Scott County High School. GMWSS is scrambling to determine what, if any, impact this construction delay may have on developments already approved but not yet started.
