Work has restarted on Waste Water Plant One although the full extent of the damages and costs of the delay due to an engineering error remain unknown, said Chase Azevedo, general manager for Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS).
Azevedo, updated the Georgetown city council during its special-called meeting Thursday. The council’s meeting was moved from Monday to Thursday due to a COVID outbreak and was held via Zoom. Seven of the eight council members attended. Karen Tingle-Sames was absent.
Construction on the $49.8 million project stopped Sept. 9, 2021 when contractor Judy Construction and GRW Engineering alerted GMWSS officials of concerns with construction, particularly the concrete foundation. Up to that point some “$5-to-$6 million of concrete” had been poured at the site, but apparently an engineering miscalculation may have resulted in the concrete thickness being unable to sustain pressure under certain conditions.
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, a well-known national engineering and forensics firm, has been hired by GMWSS to examine the original engineering designs, and to help develop a plan moving forward.
“Since November, Georgetown Municipal, GRW, our original design engineer, and WJE, our forensic specialist have been working through a redesign and review process where GRW will redesign a component of a structure and they will send it to us, GMWSS and WJE for a peer review,” Azevedo said. “Once it is approved, it is sent to the contractor to get the process started on re-submittals, change orders where required and to get the contractor back to work on that component.
“It is ongoing, it’s collaborative, but unfortunately is a very slow process.”
Prior to the work stoppage in September, contractors had completed seven months of construction on the project, so attention has been given to the work completed. Among the work completed were two concrete foundation slabs and multiple walls on two of the main treatment structures, he said.
“We will utilize that slab on the main structure,” Azevedo said. “We will have to add to it, supplement its strength, but we will use it. It does not have to come out. However, we know without a doubt that the slab on the pre-treatment building, as well as all the walls that have been constructed by the contractor will have to be removed and disposed of offsite. Unfortunately, cannot be used.”
The full extent of the redesign and addition work due to the engineering error are unknown and will have to be taken step by step, Azevedo said. There are 16 structures on the project and seven are affected by the structural design flaws, he said.
“We are not going to know the full cost and total cost of the damages that have resulted from these structural deficiencies for a number of months,” Azevedo told the council.” That’s just the nature of this. Once the redesign is complete, the contractor has to price everything and we have to negotiate that. If we want to wait to know that total cost before we return to work it will delay the project indefinitely.
“The other option is that we absorb the costs ourselves to get the project back moving forward and then seek the reimbursement from the design engineer after the fact. I don’t like either option. I apologize that we are in this situation. However, at this point, I think the most important priority is to get the contractor back to work and move forward. After the fact, we will seek reimbursement for those damages later. When I say later, we are doing that currently through the legal process. That process will take time — time we don’t have at the waste treatment plant. We have to get back to work. I hate to say this. I’m embarrassed to say this, but we’re going to have to worry about the damages later.”
The process being set up at this meeting will be followed until everything is resolved, Azevedo said.
“The change order I’m giving tonight is 100 percent attributable to GRW and the design flaw, and it is $184,985,” he said. “There is no part of this that anybody else can claim. This is not the responsibility of any other party. Not the contractor, not Georgetown Municipal, it is 100 percent GRW’s responsibility. We’re seeking full reimbursement for this cost from the design engineer. This is the first of a number of change orders like this that I’m going to have to ask the (GMWSS) board and council to consider before we actually receive payment for those damages.
“We aren’t waiting for a full design. As soon as we have a component redesign, whether it is a slab, whether it is a wall, whether it is one whole structure, as soon as we get that we are going to bring it to you for approval so we can get the contractor moving. That’s the goal.
“The process is slow and sometimes difficult, but that is because there is a lot of checking and rechecking to make sure everything is done correctly,” he said.
“I’m living this nightmare scenario,” Azevedo said. “It’s unthinkable. It has delayed the project. But we’re going to have to go through this process. It’s painful, but what I can say is at no point are we going to sacrifice quality on the final project. When the dust settles we will have a state-of-the-art facility.”
GRW has a $5 million errors and omissions insurance policy, but it is unclear how GRW or its insurance company is going to respond, Azevedo said. They may choose to wait until everything is completed or they may be willing to pay change order by change order.
“We’ll submit bills piece by piece,” Azevedo said. “The bills will be submitted immediately. Whether it will be favorably received and paid, I can’t answer if they will reimburse immediately or not.”
Mayor Tom Prather agreed and added that it is uncertain what the final cost of the design flaws will be.
“There will be cost of projects delayed and projects lost that somehow must be factored in as well as the hard costs,” he said. Prather and Azevedo acknowledged the city may have lost some future projects because of the work stoppage.
At its groundbreaking the waste water plant project was expected to be completed mid-year 2023, but now no one is sure how much the work stoppage will delay the sewer plant’s completion. The project was originally approved because sewer capacity was dwindling and threatened future projects including the construction of the new Scott County High School. GMWSS is scrambling to determine what, if any, impact this construction delay may have on developments already approved but not yet started.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.